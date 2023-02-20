Two local teams moved up a spot in this week's IBCA boys basketball poll: Blackhawk Christian (18-3) climbed back up a spot to No. 16, and Norwell (19-3) inched up a spot to No. 18.
The Braves played just one game last week, beating Antwerp (Ohio) 63-48. Norwell beat Jay County on Friday, 52-51, and then fell to Concordia, 62-52, on Saturday.
Wayne (16-4), which clinched the SAC regular-season title on Friday with a win over Concordia, and Homestead (17-5) continue to receive votes, and this week Central Noble (16-6) joined the vote-getters. Homestead defeated East Noble on Tuesday and then beat rival Carroll, 69-55, on Friday. Central Noble came to Fort Wayne and beat South Side 63-52 on Tuesday, and then won at Fremont on Friday, 64-55.
Ben Davis (24-0) remains the unanimous No. 1, and Penn (21-1) is second in the all-classes poll.
The full poll is listed below:
Poll Results - FEBRUARY 19, 2023 POLL
Rank
School
Total Points
Record
1st Place Votes
1
Ben Davis
400
24-0
20
2
Penn
380
21-1
3
Hammond Central
351
20-1
4
Kokomo
306
18-4
5
Brownsburg
300
18-3
6
Center Grove
299
18-2
7
Indianapolis Cathedral
296
16-5
8
NorthWood
252
19-2
9
Mishawaka Marian
235
20-2
10
Linton-Stockton
193
21-2
10
Greenfield-Central
193
20-1
12
Carmel
166
14-7
13
Jennings County
146
18-2
14
New Palestine
132
20-2
15
Munster
120
20-2
16
Blackhawk Christian
98
18-3
17
Anderson
65
18-4
18
Norwell
38
19-3
18
Wapahani
27
20-1
19
Fishers
27
13-10
Other Schools Receiving Votes (Listed Alphabetically)
Bloomfield (19-3), Bloomington North (14-5), Brownstown Central (17-4), Central Noble (16-6), Chesterton (17-5), Columbus North (14-7), Connersville (17-4), Wayne (16-4), Homestead (17-5), Indianapolis Attucks (16-7), Lake Station Edison (18-2), Lawrence North (16-7), Noblesville (16-6), North Central (Indianapolis) (12-8), North Daviess (19-5), South Spencer (19-1), Tippecanoe Valley (17-4), University (19-1), Warren Central (12-9), Zionsville (14-7).