Blackhawk Christian senior Josh Furst goes up for a shot against Homestead during their meeting on Jan. 10. 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

Two local teams moved up a spot in this week's IBCA boys basketball poll: Blackhawk Christian (18-3) climbed back up a spot to No. 16, and Norwell (19-3) inched up a spot to No. 18.

The Braves played just one game last week, beating Antwerp (Ohio) 63-48. Norwell beat Jay County on Friday, 52-51, and then fell to Concordia, 62-52, on Saturday. 

Wayne (16-4), which clinched the SAC regular-season title on Friday with a win over Concordia, and Homestead (17-5) continue to receive votes, and this week Central Noble (16-6) joined the vote-getters. Homestead defeated East Noble on Tuesday and then beat rival Carroll, 69-55, on Friday. Central Noble came to Fort Wayne and beat South Side 63-52 on Tuesday, and then won at Fremont on Friday, 64-55. 

Ben Davis (24-0) remains the unanimous No. 1, and Penn (21-1) is second in the all-classes poll. 

The full poll is listed below:

Poll Results - FEBRUARY 19, 2023 POLL


Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

Ben Davis

400

24-0

20

2

Penn

380

21-1

 

3

Hammond Central

351

20-1

 

4

Kokomo

306

18-4

 

5

Brownsburg

300

18-3

 

6

Center Grove

299

18-2

 

7

Indianapolis Cathedral

296

16-5

 

8

NorthWood

252

19-2

 

9

Mishawaka Marian

235

20-2

 

10

Linton-Stockton

193

21-2

 

10

Greenfield-Central

193

20-1

 

12

Carmel

166

14-7

 

13

Jennings County

146

18-2

 

14

New Palestine

132

20-2

 

15

Munster

120

20-2

 

16

Blackhawk Christian

98

18-3

 

17

Anderson

65

18-4

 

18

Norwell

38

19-3

 

18

Wapahani

27

20-1

 

19

Fishers

27

13-10

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes (Listed Alphabetically)

Bloomfield (19-3), Bloomington North (14-5), Brownstown Central (17-4), Central Noble (16-6)Chesterton (17-5), Columbus North (14-7), Connersville (17-4), Wayne (16-4)Homestead (17-5), Indianapolis Attucks (16-7), Lake Station Edison (18-2), Lawrence North (16-7), Noblesville (16-6), North Central (Indianapolis) (12-8), North Daviess (19-5), South Spencer (19-1), Tippecanoe Valley (17-4), University (19-1), Warren Central (12-9), Zionsville (14-7).

 