Blackhawk Christian remains No. 1 and Homestead, Norwell and West Noble all climbed in this week's AP boys basketball poll.
The Braves (6-0) earned 13 of 15 first-place votes this week.
Homestead (5-0) moved up a spot to No. 4 in Class 4A. Ben Davis (9-0) remains No. 1 in the largest class.
Norwell (6-1) moved up a spot to No. 4 in Class 3A and West Noble (6-0) is right behind at No. 5, up two spots from last week. Concordia is also receiving votes in Class 3A. Mishawaka Marian (7-0) is the Class 3A No. 1.
No local teams are ranked in Class A.
The full poll is listed below:
Associated Press Boys Basketball Poll
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 9-0 298 1
2. Penn (1) 6-0 262 2
3. Indpls Cathedral 5-1 234 4
4. Homestead 5-0 191 5
5. Brownsburg 7-1 178 3
6. Kokomo 5-2 136 NR
7. Westfield 5-1 108 NR
8. Noblesville 4-1 90 6
(tie) Center Grove 7-0 90 NR
10. Carmel 5-3 47 10
Others receiving votes: Northridge 40. Hammond Central 37. Jennings Co. 36. Fishers 19. Chesterton 14. Lawrence North 12. Anderson 8.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Mishawaka Marian (13) 7-0 294 1
2. N. Daviess (1) 6-0 262 2
3. NorthWood (1) 7-1 224 3
4. Norwell 6-1 203 5
5. W. Noble 6-0 161 7
6. Beech Grove 5-2 139 8
7. Peru 5-1 130 9
8. S. Bend Washington 7-1 122 4
9. Indpls Brebeuf 4-2 97 6
10. Lebanon 6-1 82 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 21. Scottsburg 21. Lake Station 14. Culver Academy 10. Evansville Memorial 8. Greensburg 6. S. Bend St. Joseph's 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13) 6-0 296 1
2. Linton-Stockton (1) 6-1 232 3
3. Carroll (Flora) (1) 5-0 228 2
4. Brownstown 7-1 203 4
5. S. Spencer 7-0 163 6
6. Eastern Hancock 5-1 141 5
7. Gary 21st Century 5-2 130 7
8. Wapahani 6-1 110 8
9. Taylor 7-0 87 10
10. University 6-0 67 NR
Others receiving votes: S. Knox 42. Southwestern (Jefferson) 35. Providence 27. Tipton 24. Sullivan 9. Triton Central 6.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomfield (15) 6-1 300 1
2. Orleans 4-1 233 2
3. Loogootee 6-2 230 4
4. Fountain Central 5-0 198 6
5. Ev. Christian 4-3 156 3
6. Barr-Reeve 4-3 125 8
7. Bethesda Christian 4-1 113 10
8. Jac-Cen-Del 4-3 96 7
9. Edinburgh 5-2 93 5
10. Tri 5-1 72 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Lutheran 70. Tindley 56. Christian Academy 23. Greenwood Christian 15. Bethany Christian 8. Dubois 6. Springs Valley 6.