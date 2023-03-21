Blackhawk Christian senior Gage Sefton was named the IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 on Tuesday based on his performance in the Braves' two Class 2A semistate wins on Saturday.
He scored 15 points and had six rebounds and six assists as Blackhawk Christian beat Gary 21st Century, 88-82, in the morning game at Logansport, and then made 11 of 12 shots from the floor and seven of eight free throws to score 29 points in a 75-58 victory over Lewis Cass in the evening championship. He also had five assists and three steals in the title game.
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga, who scored 31 points and had 19 rebounds against Wayne in the morning Michigan City semistate game, was the District 2 Player of the Week and Linton-Stockton's Logan Webb, who will face the Braves in the Class 2A title game on Saturday, was the winner for District 3.