Blackhawk Christian senior Gage Sefton attempts a free throw during the Braves' 75-58 win over Lewis Cass during the Class 2A Logansport Semistate championship game on Saturday. Sefton was named the IBCA District 1 Player of the Week after his performance at the Logansport Semistate, where he scored 44 points and had 11 assists over the course of two games.