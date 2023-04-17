The school board approved the hiring of two Bluffton basketball coaches on Monday night: Adam Gray, who has coached at Heritage for the last five years, takes over the boys program while Doug Curtis, who most recently coached at Adams Central, will head the girls team.
Gray went 49-67 with the Patriots, including 13-12 last season. He replaces Karl Grau, who led the Tigers for three seasons and went 2-20 in 2022-23.
On Twitter Monday night, Gray wrote "Grateful for the past, and excited for the future."
"The words thank you do not begin to express the gratitude that I have. Thank you to Heritage High School for trusting me to lead the boys basketball program," he added. "Thank you to our parents and community for their unwavering support of our program. Thank you to all of the High School assistant coaches, Junior High coaches and HBA coaches for their time and efforts with all our players. Most importantly thank you to the players who sacrificed and put the needs of the team above their own personal accolades.
"We are excited for our new adventure at Bluffton, but Heritage will always hold a place in our hearts."
Curtis has previously coached at Angola, DeKalb, Northrop and Adams Central, compiling a career record of 220-114. He led the Jets from 2018 to 2022, and went 9-13 in 2021-22. He replaces Eric Mounsey, who coached the Tigers girls for three years and went 11-11 this winter.
Curtis has coached five teams to sectional titles.
"Thought I was done with coaching, but excited about getting back on the sidelines. Thank you to the Bluffton Administration for the opportunity. Ready to get started!" Curtis posted on Twitter on Monday.
