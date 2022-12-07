Homestead jumped seven spots in this week's IBCA boys basketball poll, moving up to No. 8. Blackhawk Christian (2-0) and Norwell (3-1) both received votes.
Cathedral (4-0) remains No. 1 in the all-classes poll.
The Spartans remain No. 6 in the Class 4A AP poll, which is also led by Cathedral.
In Class 3A, Mishawaka Marian (4-0) is No. 1, and Norwell (3-1) is No. 8. West Noble and Concordia are both receiving votes.
In Class 2A, Linton-Stockton (3-0) remains No. 1, while No. 2 Blackhawk Christian (2-0) received three first-place votes. Eastside (2-1) ranks No. 5, and Central Noble (2-0) No. 6.
Edinburgh (4-0) is No. 1 in Class A.
The full polls are listed below:
IBCA POLL
DEC. 4
1. Indianapolis Cathedral (4-0)
2. Ben Davis (5-0)
3. Penn (3-0)
4. Brownsburg (4-0)
5. Carmel (4-1)
6. Chesterton (3-0)
7. Anderson (3-0)
8. Homestead (2-0)
9. Zionsville (2-2)
10. Fishers (3-3)
11. Warren Central (3-0)
12. Kokomo (1-2)
13. Bloomington North (2-1)
14. NorthWood (3-1)
15. North Central (Indianapolis) (3-1)
16. Linton-Stockton (3-0)
17. Lawrence North (1-1)
18. Noblesville (2-0)
19. Center Grove (4-0)
19. Southport (2-1)
Other Schools Receiving Votes (Listed Alphabetically)
Beech Grove (3-1), Brebeuf Jesuit (1-1), Brownstown Central (3-1), Connersville (2-2), Eastern Hancock (2-1), Floyd Central (1-0), Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (2-0), Harrison (W Lafayette) (4-0), Heritage Christian (1-2), Indianapolis Attucks (1-2), Lawrence Central (2-1), Mishawaka Marian (3-0), Munster (4-0), New Albany (3-0), New Palestine (3-0), North Daviess (3-0), Northridge (4-0), Norwell (2-1), Pike (0-1), Valparaiso (0-1), Westfield 2-1), Yorktown (2-0)
Associated Press Poll, Dec. 6, 2022
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 4-0 314 1
2. Indpls Ben Davis (1) 5-0 280 2
3. Penn (1) 2-0 212 3
4. Brownsburg 4-0 208 5
5. Chesterton 3-0 200 4
6. Homestead 2-0 139 6
7. Anderson 3-0 127 9
8. Carmel 3-1 117 8
9. Warren Central 2-0 57 NR
10. Fishers 3-2 48 7
Others receiving votes: Noblesville 47. Northridge 34. Bloomington North 28. Kokomo 24. Westfield 19. Center Grove 14. Lawrence North 13. Zionsville 13. Indpls N. Central 8. Southport 6. Jasper 6. Marion 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Mishawaka Marian (15) 4-0 312 2
2. N. Daviess 3-0 214 6
3. NorthWood 3-1 210 1
4. Greensburg 1-0 202 4
5. Beech Grove 3-1 162 NR
6. S. Bend Washington (1) 4-0 150 NR
7. Indpls Brebeuf 1-1 145 3
8. Norwell 3-1 131 8
9. Peru 2-1 125 5
10. Lebanon 4-0 67 NR
Others receiving votes: Delta 48. W. Noble 32. Connersville 17. Culver Academy 16. Glenn 16. S. Bend St. Joseph's 9. Ft. Wayne Concordia 9. Tippecanoe Valley 8. New Castle 8. Benton Central 7. Lawrenceburg 7. Heritage Christian 7. Heritage Hills 6. Indpls Chatard 6. Guerin Catholic 6.<
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (12) 3-0 301 1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 2-0 276 2
3. Carroll (Flora) 3-0 226 4
4. Brownstown 3-1 196 5
5. Eastside 2-0 187 3
6. Central Noble 2-0 144 6
7. Gary 21st Century (1) 3-1 124 9
8. Eastern Hancock 2-1 118 7
9. S. Spencer 2-0 107 8
10. Wapahani 2-1 85 10
Others receiving votes: S. Knox 48. Providence 36. Triton Central 28. Taylor 12. Northeastern 12. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Tipton 8.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Edinburgh (12) 4-0 306 2
2. Bloomfield (3) 3-1 227 1
3. Indpls Lutheran 0-0 180 5
4. Ev. Christian (1) 4-2 172 6
5. Orleans 3-0 161 NR
6. Loogootee 3-2 140 9
7. Barr-Reeve 1-2 130 3
8. Jac-Cen-Del 2-2 118 4
9. Fountain Central 2-0 86 NR
10. Argos 2-1 83 7
Others receiving votes: Covington 67. Springs Valley 53. Tri 53. Tindley 36. Elkhart Christian 28. Borden 21. Christian Academy 21. Triton 16. White River Valley 14. Bethesda Christian 8.