Homestead remains the top-ranked local team in this week's IHSTECA boys tennis rankings, coming in at No. 9. Carroll is ranked No. 12
West Lafayette Harrison is the No. 1-ranked team in the state.
In the District 2 rankings, Homestead is ranked first, followed by Carroll, Leo at No. 4 and East Noble at No. 6. Warsaw is ranked eighth in District 3.
The full state and local district rankings are listed below.
2022 Boys Tennis (4th Week 9-11-2022) Season Poll
1.WL Harrison
2.Carmel
3.Zionsville
4.North Central
5.HSE
6.Columbus North
7.Center Grove
8.Fishers
9.Homestead
10.Park Tudor
11.Brebeuf
12.FW Carroll
13.Cathedral
14.Jasper
15.Floyd Central
16.Bloomington North
17.Bloomington South
18.Culver Academies
19.Avon
20.Westfield
21T.Plainfield
21T.Penn
23.Goshen
24.SB St Joseph
25.Loogootee
26.Noblesville
27.Munster
28.Whiteland
29T.Guerin Catholic
29T.Evansville Memorial
District 2 - 1. Homestead, 2. Carroll, 3. Goshen, 4. Leo, 5. Northridge, 6. East Noble, 7. Westview, 8. Fairfield
District 3. - 1. WL Harrison, 2. Culver Academy, 3. West Lafayette, 4. Peru, 5. Northwestern, 6. Twin Lakes, 7. Lewis Cass, 8. Warsaw