Homestead remains the top-ranked local team in this week's IHSTECA boys tennis rankings, coming in at No. 9. Carroll is ranked No. 12

West Lafayette Harrison is the No. 1-ranked team in the state. 

In the District 2 rankings, Homestead is ranked first, followed by Carroll, Leo at No. 4 and East Noble at No. 6. Warsaw is ranked eighth in District 3. 

The full state and local district rankings are listed below.

2022 Boys Tennis (4th Week 9-11-2022) Season Poll

1.WL Harrison

2.Carmel

3.Zionsville

4.North Central

5.HSE

6.Columbus North

7.Center Grove

8.Fishers

9.Homestead

10.Park Tudor

11.Brebeuf

12.FW Carroll

13.Cathedral

14.Jasper

15.Floyd Central

16.Bloomington North

17.Bloomington South

18.Culver Academies

19.Avon

20.Westfield

21T.Plainfield

21T.Penn

23.Goshen

24.SB St Joseph

25.Loogootee

26.Noblesville

27.Munster

28.Whiteland

29T.Guerin Catholic

29T.Evansville Memorial

District 2 - 1. Homestead, 2. Carroll, 3. Goshen, 4. Leo, 5. Northridge, 6. East Noble, 7. Westview, 8. Fairfield

District 3. - 1. WL Harrison, 2. Culver Academy, 3. West Lafayette, 4. Peru, 5. Northwestern, 6. Twin Lakes, 7. Lewis Cass, 8. Warsaw

