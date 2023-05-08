Northrop and Homestead will host IBVCA Boys Volleyball Sectional tournaments on Saturday.
Matches will start at Northrop at 9 a.m.: Heritage will face East Noble in a quarterfinal, Northridge and Northrop will then play in a semifinal match, and the winner of Heritage-East Noble will play Carroll in the second semifinal. The championship match will be played at approximately 2:30 p.m.
At the Homestead Sectional, Huntington North will play North Side in the first quarterfinal and Columbia City will play South Side in the second. Homestead will play the winner of the first quarterfinal and Snider will play the winner of the second.