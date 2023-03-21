Two local juniors, North Side's Brauntae Johnson and Concordia's Ajani Washington, have been selected to the North team for the first Indiana All-Star Futures game, which will be played June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Girls Futures game will be played at noon and the boys will follow at 2 p.m.

Freshmen, sophomores and juniors were all eligible for selection.

The traditional Junior All-Star team will still be named and play against the Kentucky Juniors on June 4 and the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 7. 

The full roster is as follows:

South All-Star Futures

Junior K.J. Windham, Ben Davis

Sophomore Mark Zachery IV, Ben Davis

Sophomore Azavier Robinson, Lawrence North

fFreshman Brennan Miller, Lawrence North

Junior Jack Benter, Brownstown Central

Sophomore Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks

Junior Micah Davis, Franklin Community

Junior Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian

Junior Taray Howell, Evansville Bosse

Sophomore Braylon Mullins, Greenfield-Central 

Freshman Blake Neill, Bloomfield 

Sophomore Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills

North All-Star Futures

Junior Isaac Andrews, Wapahani

Junior Flory Bidunga, Kokomo

Junior Trey Buchanan, Westfield

Junior Sabien Cain, University

Sophomore Grady Carpenter, Tipton

Junior Kanon Catchings, Brownsburg

Sophomore Jalen Haralson, Fishers

Junior Brauntae Johnson, North Side

Sophomore Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph

Sophomore Dominque Murphy, East Chicago Central

Junior Justin Sims, Chesterton

Junior Ajani Washington, Concordia 

Kirk Manns of Seymour is the head coach and Jackson Williams of Greenwood Christian is the assistant coach for the South team. Clint Swan of Crown Point is the head coach and Cliff Hawkins is the assistant coach for the North team.

2023 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates

Sunday, June 4: Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Jeffersonville — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Wednesday, June 7: Junior-Senior All-Star game, location TBA — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).

Friday, June 9: Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter — girls, 6:30 p.m. EDT; boys, to follow, about 8:30 p.m. EDT. Ticket information, TBA.

Saturday, June 10: Futures Games and Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Futures Games, girls, noon; boys, 2:00 p.m.; Senior girls, 5:00 p.m.; Senior boys, to follow (about 7:30 p.m.). Tickets go on sale on April 15.

