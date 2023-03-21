Two local juniors, North Side's Brauntae Johnson and Concordia's Ajani Washington, have been selected to the North team for the first Indiana All-Star Futures game, which will be played June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Girls Futures game will be played at noon and the boys will follow at 2 p.m.
Freshmen, sophomores and juniors were all eligible for selection.
The traditional Junior All-Star team will still be named and play against the Kentucky Juniors on June 4 and the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 7.
The full roster is as follows:
South All-Star Futures
Junior K.J. Windham, Ben Davis
Sophomore Mark Zachery IV, Ben Davis
Sophomore Azavier Robinson, Lawrence North
fFreshman Brennan Miller, Lawrence North
Junior Jack Benter, Brownstown Central
Sophomore Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks
Junior Micah Davis, Franklin Community
Junior Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian
Junior Taray Howell, Evansville Bosse
Sophomore Braylon Mullins, Greenfield-Central
Freshman Blake Neill, Bloomfield
Sophomore Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills
North All-Star Futures
Junior Isaac Andrews, Wapahani
Junior Flory Bidunga, Kokomo
Junior Trey Buchanan, Westfield
Junior Sabien Cain, University
Sophomore Grady Carpenter, Tipton
Junior Kanon Catchings, Brownsburg
Sophomore Jalen Haralson, Fishers
Junior Brauntae Johnson, North Side
Sophomore Chase Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph
Sophomore Dominque Murphy, East Chicago Central
Junior Justin Sims, Chesterton
Junior Ajani Washington, Concordia
Kirk Manns of Seymour is the head coach and Jackson Williams of Greenwood Christian is the assistant coach for the South team. Clint Swan of Crown Point is the head coach and Cliff Hawkins is the assistant coach for the North team.
2023 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates
Sunday, June 4: Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Jeffersonville — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).
Wednesday, June 7: Junior-Senior All-Star game, location TBA — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).
Friday, June 9: Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter — girls, 6:30 p.m. EDT; boys, to follow, about 8:30 p.m. EDT. Ticket information, TBA.
Saturday, June 10: Futures Games and Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Futures Games, girls, noon; boys, 2:00 p.m.; Senior girls, 5:00 p.m.; Senior boys, to follow (about 7:30 p.m.). Tickets go on sale on April 15.