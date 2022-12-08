Canterbury keeper Saed Anabtawi has been named a United Soccer Coaches All-American for the second time. Anabtawi, who has signed with Indiana, is one of four keepers among the 81 players named to the 2022 Fall High School Boys All-America Team, and is one of eight members of the team named an All-American for a second time. He is also one of three players from Indiana on the team, along with midfielder Noah Reinhart of Fishers and forward Samuel Divis of Noblesville.
Three girls from Indiana were among the 62 girls to earn All-America honors: Midfielder Ava Bramblett of Noblesvile, midfielder Kennedy Neighbors of Evansville Reitz and forward Caroline Kelley of Hamilton Southeastern.
The players will be recognized at the All-America Ceremony & Reception at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Jan. 14.
The full All-America teams are listed below:
2022 Fall High School Boys All-America Team
Pos Name Class School Hometown
K Saed Anabtawi* Sr. Canterbury School Fort Wayne, Ind.
K Wyatt Dupell Sr. Cicero-North Syracuse High School Cicero, N.Y.
K Will Garinger Sr. Worthington Christian School Westerville, Ohio
K Alex Kron Sr. St. Xavier High School Louisville, Ky.
D Dante DeGenova Sr. Cardinal Mooney High School Youngstown, Ohio
D Aidan Friel Sr. Connetquot High School Bohemia, N.Y.
D Drew Gaydosh Jr. Centerville High School Centerville, Ohio
D Samuel Husson Sr. Windham High School Windham, N.H.
D Gus Peacock* Sr. Wyoming High School Wyoming, Ohio
D Will Smith Sr. Whitefish Bay High School Whitefish Bay, Wis.
D Shane Velez Sr. Pennridge High School Perkasie, Pa.
M Kojo Adjei Sr. Warwick Valley High School Warwick, N.Y.
M Jack Banks Sr. Brunswick High School Brunswick, Maine
M Alex Barger* Sr. Naperville North High School Naperville, Ill.
M Harry Bertos Sr. Brooks School North Andover, Mass.
M Luke Chatten Sr. Haddon Township High School Westmont, N.J.
M Samir Dishnica Sr. Cheshire High School Cheshire, Conn.
M Eli Eyrich Sr. Yellow Springs High School Yellow Springs, Ohio
M Grayson Fletcher Sr. Bexley High School Bexley, Ohio
M Connor Froberg Sr. North Kingstown High School North Kingstown, R.I.
M Nico Galeano Sr. Scarsdale High School Scarsdale, N.Y.
M Cameron Gerber Sr. Boulder High School Boulder, Colo.
M Vitor Geromel Jr. Maize South High School Wichita, Kan.
M Daniel Istambouli Sr. South Kent School South Kent, Conn.
M Max Juengermann Sr. Rock Bridge High School Columbia, Mo.
M Bakary Kante Jr. Rockhurst High School Kansas City, Mo.
M Gavin Kreitmeir Sr. Waukesha West High School Waukesha, Wis.
M Thaddeus Liquori Sr. Worcester Academy Worcester, Mass.
M Beaux Lizewski Sr. Seneca Valley Senior High School Harmony, Pa.
M Ezekiel Lubin Sr. East High School Denver, Colo.
M Ben Madore Sr. Calvert Hall College High School Towson, Md.
M Owen Marshall Sr. Marquette University High School Milwaukee, Wis.
M Dilin Meloni Sr. Needham High School Needham, Mass.
M Casey Milliken So. Oliver Ames High School Easton, Mass.
M Keegan Mulroony Sr. Voorhees High School Glen Gardner, N.J.
M Joaquin Niehenke Sr. Seton Hall Prep West Orange, N.J.
M Sam Nyenka Sr. Lower Merion High School Ardmore, Pa.
M Nico Pendleton Sr. Mill Valley High School Shawnee, Kan.
M Aiden Ptacek Sr. University School Hunting Valley, Ohio
M Jason Purks Sr. Oakwood High School Dayton, Ohio
M Noah Reinhart Sr. Fishers High School Fishers, Ind.
M Martin Rivera Sr. John T. Hoggard High School Wilmington, N.C.
M Nolan Spicer Sr. St. Ignatius High School Cleveland, Ohio
M Zachary Spitznagle Sr. Champlain Valley Union High School Hinesburg, Vt.
M Tyler Travis Sr. Hudson High School Hudson, Ohio
M Londell Wheeler Sr. Glen Cove High School Glen Cove, N.Y.
F Chase Adams Fr. Naperville Central High School Naperville, Ill.
F Lucas Almeida* Sr. William H. Hall High School West Hartford, Conn.
F Gabe Anthony Sr. New Albany High School New Albany, Ohio
F Dominic Bartoni Jr. Christian Brothers College High School St. Louis, Mo.
F Esube Byoke Jr. East High School Kansas City, Mo.
F Owen Bull Jr. Trumbull High School Trumbull, Conn.
F Myles Culley Sr. Waynflete School Portland, Maine
F Gage Daniels Sr. Olathe West High School Olathe, Kan.
F Mason Diercks Sr. Oregon High School Oregon, Wis.
F Samuel Divis Sr. Noblesville High School Noblesville, Ind.
F Oliver Doyle Sr. Webster Groves High School Webster Groves, Mo.
F Will Fallona Sr. Scarborough High School Scarborough, Maine
F Connor Gage* Jr. Verona Area High School Verona, Wis.
F Brady Geho Sr. Archbishop Curley High School Baltimore, Md.
F Daniel Goba Sr. North Kingstown High School North Kingstown, R.I.
F Joe Highfield Sr. Wayzata High School Plymouth, Minn.
F Emilio Hinojosa Sr. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School Rabun Gap, Ga.
F Ethan Jacobs* Sr. Bay High School Bay Village, Ohio
F Kelly Janssen Sr. Western Reserve Academy Hudson, Ohio
F Matthew Jenkins Sr. Collegiate School Richmond, Va.
F Drew Leardini Jr. Lewiston Porter High School Youngstown, N.Y.
F Colin Link Sr. Copley High School Copley, Ohio
F Richard Ludwig Sr. Clarkston High School Clarkston, Mich.
F Noah Malcook Sr. Oregon High School Oregon, Wis.
F Austin Miller Sr. Shawnee High School Lima, Ohio
F Mike Orlov Sr. Wayzata High School Plymouth, Minn.
F Bennett Painter Sr. Anderson High School Cincinnati, Ohio
F Myles Palmer Sr. Fairport High School Fairport, N.Y.
F Roberth Perez Sr. Amityville Memorial High School Amityville, N.Y.
F Kyle Pierson Sr. Detroit Catholic Central High School Novi, Mich.
F Drew Roskos* Jr. Delran High School Delran, N.J.
F Jake Ross* Sr. Salesianum School Wilmington, Del.
F Finnegan Saunders Sr. Sandia Preparatory School Albuquerque, N.M.
F Andreas Shaboo Jr. Bethel High School Bethel, Conn.
F Alexander Walker Sr. E.A. Laney High School Wilmington, N.C.
2022 Fall High School Girls All-America Team
Pos Name Class School Hometown
K CJ DeBra Sr. Cincinnati Country Day Cincinnati, Ohio
K Melina Ford* Sr. Mercy High School Middletown, Conn.
K Olivia Shippee Sr. Monroe -oodbury High School Central Valley, N.Y.
K Lexie Thompson Sr. MacArthur High School Levittown, N.Y.
D Araceli Cloutier Sr. Bedford High School Bedford, N.H.
D Charlotte Kemp Sr. Ridgefield High School Ridgefield, Conn.
D Gabby Koluch Jr. Freehold Township High School Freehold, N.J.
D Caitlin Mara Sr. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School Cambridge, Mass.
M Ava Bramblett* Sr. Noblesville High School Noblesville, Ind.
M Lana Djuranovic Jr. Scarborough High School Scarborough, Maine
M Jillian Gregorski* Sr. Westminster School Simsbury, Conn.
M Megan Hollar Sr. West Liberty-Salem High School West Liberty, Ohio
M Betsy Huckaby Sr. South Oldham High School Crestwood, Ky.
M Angel Huntsman Sr. North Yarmouth Academy Yarmouth, Maine
M Diana Jedrychowski Sr. Farmington High School Farmington, Conn.
M Sydney Kofton Sr. Bishop Feehan High School Attleboro, Mass.
M Maddie Landers Sr. Pingree School South Hamilton, Mass.
M Maya Mathis Sr. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School Acton, Mass.
M Rylie Moschella Sr. Dexter Southfield High School Brookline, Mass.
M Kennedy Neighbors Sr. Reitz Memorial High School Evansville, Ind.
M Katie Norris Sr. Manchester High School New Franklin, Ohio
M Hannah Pachan Sr. Walsh Jesuit High School Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
M Ashlyn Salas Jr. Hope Christian High School Albuquerque, N.M.
M Payton Schenning Sr. Mercy High School Baltimore, Md.
M Madison Sievering Sr. Summit Country Day Cincinnati, Ohio
M Emma Stransky Jr. Copley High School Copley, Ohio
F Kennedy Ball Sr. Girls Preparatory School Chattanooga, Tenn.
F Alexandra Barry Sr. Immaculate Heart Academy Township of Washington, N.J.
F Peyton Bernard Sr. Our Lady of Good Counsel High School Olney, Md.
F Gabby Chan* Jr. Albertus Magnus High School Bardonia, N.Y.
F Hailee Christensen Jr. Harrisburg High School Harrisburg, S.D.
F Summer Christensen Sr. Timpanogos High School Orem, Utah
F Samantha Erbach Sr. Waynesville High School Waynesville, Ohio
F Ava Feeley Sr. Yarmouth High School Yarmouth, Maine
F Adelle Francis* So. Perrysburg High School Perrysburg, Ohio
F Kennedy Garcia Sr. Rancocas Valley Regional High School Mount Holly, N.J.
F Loren Gehret* Sr. Southern Columbia High School Catawissa, Pa.
F Taylor Heimerl Sr. Rosemount High School Rosemount, Minn.
F Caroline Kelley Sr. Hamilton Southeastern High School Fishers, Ind.
F Isabella Keogh* Sr. Timberlane Regional High School Plaistow, N.H.
F Tessa Knapp Sr. Bay Village High School Bay Village, Ohio
F Peyton Kohls* Sr. Mount Notre Dame High School Cincinnati, Ohio
F Emma Kucal Sr. Cumberland High School Cumberland, R.I.
F Ava Labocki Jr. Granville High School Granville, Ohio
F Lyndsey LaPerle* Sr. Bow High School Bow, N.H.
F Ana Manning Sr. Milford High School Milford , Ohio
F Brinley Murphy* Sr. Bearden High School Knoxville, Tenn.
F Joy Okonye Fr. Canterbury School New Milford, Conn.
F Chloe Pecor Jr. Champlain Valley Union High School Hinesburg, Vt.
F Alexa Pino So. Saint Joseph High School Trumbull, Conn.
F Anna Rayhill Jr. New Hartford Senior High School New Hartford, N.Y.
F Sophie Reale* Jr. Hingham High School Hingham, Mass.
F Shelby Runje Sr. Issaquah High School Issaquah, Wash.
F Amanda Schlueter Sr. St. Henry District High School Erlanger, Ky.
F Reagan Schubach Sr. Hunterdon Central Regional High School Flemington, N.J.
F Makenna Siefker So. Ottawa-Glandorf High School Ottawa, Ohio
F Olivia Sipsock* Sr. Medina High School Medina, Ohio
F Cameryn Susey Sr. Olentangy Berlin High School Delaware, Ohio
F Gabriella Tirado Sr. Cheshire High School Cheshire, Conn.
F Jenna Tobia Jr. Watchung Hills Regional High School Warren, N.J.
F Shea Vidovic Sr. Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School Broadview Heights, Ohio
F Lucia Wells Sr. North Allegheny High School Pittsburgh, Pa.
*Indicates previous selection