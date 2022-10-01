Carroll swept Leo 5-0 on Friday afternoon to win the Carroll Boys Tennis Sectional. It is the 18th sectional title for the Chargers (16-3, 3-0 in the state tournament) and fifth in a row.
Carroll senior Griffin Martin (19-3) beat Leo senior Aaron Brandenberger 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(5), at 1 singles. At 2 singles, Carroll senior Brian Mason beat Leo sophomore Jonathan Plattner, 6-0, 6-0. At 3 singles, Carroll junior William Rudolph beat Leo freshman Gabe Stanchin, 7-6(3), 6-3.
Carroll's 1 doubles team of junior Conner Gibson and senior Matthew Kosnik (20-2) beat Leo juniors Isaac Copeland and Andrew Roth, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. Leo's 2 doubles, freshman Andrew Jamison and senior William Jamison, beat Leo juniors Eli LaGrange and Rowan Pfister, 6-4, 6-4.
The Chargers will play Huntington North, which won the Norwell Sectional, in the Carroll Regional semifinals on Tuesday.