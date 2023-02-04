For the second year in a row, it was the Carroll Chargers who took a celebratory dip in the Helen P. Brown Natatorium pool after winning the South Side Girls Swimming and Diving Sectional.
The Chargers defended their title, and claimed their sixth in program history, with 535 points on Saturday, while Homestead was second with 496 and Concordia third with 273. Carroll won six of the 12 events, including the final two relays of the day, and went swept 1-2-3 in the 100 and 200 free.
"It's awesome. Like I told them before the meet, I was 100% confident in their performances before the meet started, because I've seen how hard they've worked all year long," Carroll coach John Gibson said. "They have that confidence in themselves. They went out today and did what they needed to do. They are so good at supporting each other – this is probably one of the best groups of girls I've had the privilege of coaching. They work hard together."
Homestead claimed the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay, in 1:44.61, and Carroll was less than a second behind to finish second in 1:45.57. The winner of each swimming event automatically qualifies for next weekend's state finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis, and the Chargers relay swam under the state time standard that allows them to move on as well.
Carroll senior Kirsten Lee won the 200 free in 1:51.95 and won the 100 in 51.90 later in the meet. Her classmate Alaina Brooks took second in both events, while Chargers sophomore Catherine Greenlee took third in the 200 and senior Alexis Jankowski was third in the 100 free.
Homestead freshman Macartney Mahler won the 200 individual medley in 2:06.51, but Carroll claimed second and third place as senior Autumn Bruns finished in 2:08.41 and freshman Peyton O'Connor finished just a fraction of a second behind in 2:08.43.
Carroll's Natalie Marshall was the day's sprint queen, winning the 50 free in 23.70. Wayne junior Luca McGee, who has excelled at the 500 but is trying out shorter distances this season, was just behind in 23.72. Jankowski was third in 24.01, which places her just within the state qualifying standard.
Gibson said that some swimmers can lose momentum during the break for diving finals, but that certainly wasn't the case for the Chargers on Saturday.
Chargers junior Savannah Farlee won the 100 yard butterfly, the first event following the diving finals, in 54.90 seconds. Homestead's Ripley Merritt claimed second in 55.62 and Carroll junior Gabrielle Parrish took third in 56.46. O'Connor took fourth in 56.65, and all four of the top finishers beat the state qualifying standard.
"In that first event after diving, all three (Carroll swimmers) made state qualifying times, and I think that helped us set the tone to finish off the meet," Gibson said.
Homestead junior Addison Knoblauch won the 500 free in 5:09.13, while Carroll's Paige Jennings was second and Catherine Greenlee was third.
Homestead's Merritt won the 100 backstroke in 57.44 and Carroll's Addison Burrough was second in 58.18.
The Chargers won the 200 free relay in 1:35.58, and Homestead finished second in a state-qualifying time of 1:37.95. Carroll was the only team to beat the state-qualifying time in the final event of the day, the 400 free, which the Chargers won in 3:30.27. Homestead was second in 3:40.98.
McGee was the only athlete not from Carroll or Homestead to win a swimming event, claiming the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.71. After her win, she leaned over the lane divider to hug Homestead senior Hayden Shurtz, who finished second in a state-qualifying time of 1:04.70.
Snider sophomore Amelia Rinehart continued her dominance on the diving board, winning with a score of 539.65. Homestead's Elizabeth Murotani, Bishop Dwenger's Nya Meade and Carroll's Kendyl Kinsey also finished in the top four to advance to the diving regionals at Hamilton Southeastern on Tuesday.