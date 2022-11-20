There was no movement among the top nine teams in this week's IBCA girls basketball poll, including No. 7 Homestead (5-1) and No. 9 Northrop (3-0). Carroll (4-0) jumped another seven places into 11th in the all-class poll.
The Spartans did not move down in the rankings despite losing 59-47 to No. 5 Noblesville on Saturday. Northrop did not play last week, but Carroll impressed the voters with wins over Huntington North and Carmel.
Columbia City (4-1), Snider (3-3), Huntington North (2-1), Norwell (5-1) and Warsaw (4-1) continue to receiver votes.
South Bend Washington (5-0) remains the top-ranked team in the state, garnering 18 of 20 first-place votes.
The full poll is listed below:
IBCA girls' basketball poll -- Week 3 (Nov. 20)
Rk School Points Record FPV
1 South Bend Washington 394 5-0 18
2 Bedford North Lawrence 366 6-0 1
3 Fishers 347 6-0
4 Hamilton Southeastern 344 6-0
5 Noblesville 320 5-0 1
6 Zionsville 315 6-0
7 Homestead 236 5-1
8 Lake Central 228 3-1
9 Fort Wayne Northrop 227 3-0
10 Lawrence Central 195 3-1
11 Carroll (Fort Wayne) 174 4-0
12 Indian Creek 135 5-0
13 Northridge 127 4-1
14 Mishawaka Marian 122 5-1
15 Corydon Central 108 8-0
16 Westfield 95 3-2
17 Ben Davis 69 3-2
18 Franklin Community 60 3-2
19 Twin Lakes 58 7-0
20 Warren Central 37 4-2
Other schools receiving votes: Andrean (3-0), Blackford (6-0), Blue River Valley (4-0), Brownsburg (2-4), Caston (6-0), Center Grove (3-3), Columbia City (4-1), Columbus East (3-3), Crown Point (3-3), East Central (4-3), Evansville Memorial (2-0), Fairfield (5-1), Forest Park (6-0), Fort Wayne Snider (3-3), Gibson Southern (3-1), Hamilton Heights (6-1), Huntington North (2-1), Jay County (4-1), Jennings County (5-0), Lanesville (5-1), Lawrence North (3-2), North Knox (6-0), Norwell (5-1), Penn (3-2), Shelbyville (7-0), Valparaiso (6-0), Warsaw (4-1), West Lafayette (6-1).