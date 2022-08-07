Carroll girls golf has jumped from Preseason No. 16 into a tie for No. 13 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Week 1 poll, which was released Sunday. The bump comes a day after the Chargers finished 11th at the Fall State Preview at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel with a team score of 361 (+73).
Homestead, which placed eighth at the state preview with a team score of 342 (+54), held steady at No. 7, although the Spartans went from drawing 84 points in the preseason poll to 96 in Week 1.
Preseason No. 1 Carmel solidified its hold on the top spot, receiving all seven first-place votes this week. The Greyhounds won the state preview with a team score of 305 (+17), beating new No. 2 Westfield by six strokes. Preseason No. 2 Castle falls to No. 3.
The full poll is listed below:
Week 1 IHSGCA Girls Golf Poll
(rank, team, points, 1st-place votes)
1. Carmel, 140, 7
2. Westfield, 133
3. Castle, 126
4. Noblesville, 112
5. HSE, 110
6. Batesville, 101
7. Homestead, 96
8. Center Grove, 90
9. Franklin, 89
10. Zionsville, 77
11. Penn, 52
12. Floyd Central, 42
T-13. Carroll, 40
T-13. Culver, 40
T-15. Plainfield, 27
T-15. Lake Central, 27
18. Avon, 16
19. Valparaiso, 14
20. Crown Point, 11
HM. Jasper
HM. Columbus North
HM. Bedford NL
HM. Guerin Catholic
HM. Lebanon
HM. University
HM. Northridge
HM. Logansport
HM. Mishawaka
HM. Tippecanoe Valley
HM. New Albany