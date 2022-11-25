INDIANAPOLIS – One way or another, there will be history made in the Class 6A championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on tonight.
If No. 5 Carroll (13-0) raises the state champion trophy, the Chargers will have won the first football state title in school history – and become the first school outside of Indianapolis and its suburbs to claim a football title in the state’s largest class.
Center Grove (11-2) has already set a record by reaching its fourth straight Class 6A title game, and if the Trojans win today they will become the first 6A team to win three straight titles since the IHSAA expanded to six classes in 2013.
But even though Center Grove hold the state’s longest playoff winning streak at 14 games and went undefeated in 2020 and 2021, the Trojans do not seem like the same unstoppable juggernaut this year. Among the graduates who have since moved on to FBS programs were defensive lineman Caden Curry, a Mr. Football finalist who signed with Ohio State, and quarterback Tayven Jackson, who is at Tennessee.
“Some of the seniors that we had coming in to start this year didn’t have any experience, so they were like a junior or a sophomore,” Center Grove coach Eric Moore said. “I probably haven’t coached a team like this in a long time. A fun team to coach because of the newness.”
Center Grove lost multiple players to injury in the first weeks of the season. The Trojans fell in double-overtime to Louisville Trinity in Week 3, and then suffered a late-game collapse against Cathedral in Week 9, losing 40-29. The Trojans ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in the IFCA poll and No. 4 by the AP.
“That was an excellent game, I’ve told people, we had that game in control, we learnt that you have to keep playing. It wasn’t that we physically quit, the Cathedral athletes were amazing and they made great plays against us,” Moore said of the regular-season finale. “When you’re sitting up there and you’re telling kids that this team is good, and for the last three years you haven’t been beat, respect them. Now you’ve got their attention. I don’t know if we could have made it back if we’d have won that Cathedral game on that night.”
The Trojans turned the tables on the Irish in last week’s semistate, winning 33-10.
“When we get a little momentum, we’re like sharks to blood,” Moore told the IndyStar after that win.
The Trojans are gaining 246.8 rushing yards per game, 149.3 coming from Micah Coyle, who is picking up 6.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Tyler Cherry completes nearly 65% of his passes for 163.4 yards per game, and has thrown 21 touchdowns while being intercepted five times. His favorite target is Noah Coy, who has 57 catches for 1,081 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“They’re a run-dominant team, they run the ball extremely well. That’s not saying that their quarterback isn’t good,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “To be able to be successful, our defensive line is going to have to play at the elite level that they have in previous weeks. … We’ve got to flip the field, we’ve got to be great on special teams. The past couple weeks, we’ve blocked punts.”
The Chargers are holding opponents to just over 98 rushing yards per game, and giving up an average of 125 yards passing. Their opponents have scored 9.77 points per game, 10th lowest in the state and second lowest among 6A teams.
Seven different Trojans have had a total of 10 interceptions this season, and Center Grove has a combined 74 tackles for a loss.
“They’ve got a great D-line, so I’ll have to try to get the ball out quick,” Carroll sophomore quarterback Jimmy Sullivan said of the Trojans. “They’ve got a very athletic secondary, so my receivers are going to have to help me out a lot, get good separation, be able to catch the ball in traffic and stuff like that.”
When they arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium today, the Chargers will bring with them the jersey of No. 13 Owen Scheele, a rising senior quarterback who died in June just days after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. All the challenging situations the Chargers faced this season, senior defensive back Jorge Valdes said, paled in comparison to losing Owen.
“I don’t think it gets bigger than losing a close friend. I think getting through that pushed us forward,” Valdes said. “And all the little victories we’ve had, coming from behind against Lafayette Jefferson, playing (semistate against Hamilton Southeastern) in the snow, at that point it was second nature to us. We obviously wish that he was here with us, but he’s watching from above, and that’s taken us pretty far.”