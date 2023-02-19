LOGANSPORT – Central Noble was held scoreless for the final six minutes and 37 seconds of the Class 2A Logansport Semistate title game on Saturday night, allowing Lapel to score the final 13 points and earn a 51-38 win to punch its ticket to the state finals.
Central Noble trailed for much of the game, but after trailing 38-33 early in the fourth quarter Cougars junior Makenna Malcolm hit a 3-pointer and senior Madison Vice made a layup to tie the game at 38. Vice came down painfully on her right ankle, but still played most of the remainder of the game.
For the final six minutes, there wasn't much scoring from the floor: Lapel's Laniah Wills and Madelyn Poynter hit one shot from the field (and each of those came with more than 3 minutes to go). Lapel scored the final eight points at the free throw line.
The Cougars were 2 for 16 (12.5%) in the final quarter.
"They're 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids, and they gave it their best," said Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm. "The shots didn't fall, they were able to go down and knock down a few free throws. We all know that when shots are dropping, it makes things easy. And we just couldn't get that in the last six minutes."
Lapel will now face defending 2A champion Forest Park in the state title game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.
The Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (26-3) opened the day by beating No. 5 Lafayette Central Catholic (20-7) 43-42 in the noon semifinal at Logansport.
"A lot of things went right in the first game. I thought we played as good a defense as we have all year, and we were able to answer the bell and stop runs when they made it," Malcolm said. "We took a lead there towards the end and unfortunately for them it came down to a missed free throw, we grabbed the rebound and it hit me, we're playing for a chance to go to Indianapolis."
But the opening minutes of that opportunity for a semistate title did not go so well. Lapel's AnnaLee Stow hit a 3-pointer towards the end of the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 16-8 lead, and they seemed to be in great position: The Bulldogs hit two-thirds of their shots in the first quarter and Central Noble had committed four turnovers in the period while Lapel had just one.
But Vice and Meghan Kiebel combined to score 12 points in the second quarter, and at halftime the Cougars were trailing 24-22, still very much in the game.
"We just kept battling. They stuck to the process of what we wanted to do – I thought we did a really good job defensively," Malcolm said.
The Cougars lost to just two teams over the course of Malcolm's first season as a head coach – Lapel on Saturday and Fairfield in regular-season play and the NECC tournament. The Falcons will represent the NECC in the Class 3A state finals next week, as they beat Twin Lakes in LaPorte on Saturday.
"I'd say that's a pretty good run. I'm just proud of the girls, proud of the seniors," Malcolm said. "Hats off to my coaching staff. What a fun ride. I mean, yeah, we're disappointed. We had some tears in the locker room, but who wouldn't?"