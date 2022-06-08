Central Noble announced Wednesday that Josh Treesh, who led the girls basketball team to a Class 2A state title in 2018, informed the school Monday that he was stepping down from the head coaching job.
Treesh led the Cougars as a head coach for two stints, from 2007-10 and again from 2014-22. Over those years, Central Noble won an NECC regular-season title, three NECC tournament titles and sectional and regional titles in three consecutive years (2017-2019) as well as semistate and state titles in 2018. The Central Noble girls had never won a sectional title before 2017.
The Cougars went 13-9 last season, their seventh straight winning season and eighth under Treesh.