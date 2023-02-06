The NE8 All-Conference Girls Basketball teams was released on Monday, and conference champion Columbia City headlines the list as all five starters earned first or second team honors. Molly Baker, Addison Baxter and Kyndra Sheets earned first-team honors, while Faith Frey and Tessa Tonkel were named to the second team.
Norwell is represented on the first team by Kennedy Fuelling and Makenzie Fuess, Bellmont by Hailey Cole and Sydney Keane and Huntington North by Marissa Trout and Taylor Double. Double has been named first-team all-NE8 in each of her four years with the Vikings.
DeKalb's Ashley Fox rounds out the first team.
The full NE8 All-Conference teams are listed below:
NORTHEAST 8 CONFERENCE
2022-2023
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1ST TEAM SELECTIONS (alpha by last name)
NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT GRADE
Molly Baker Columbia City 5’10” 11
Addison Baxter Columbia City 5’9” 10
Hailey Cole Bellmont 5’11” 11
Ashley Cox Dekalb 5’7” 10
Taylor Double Huntington North 5’10” 12
Kennedy Fuelling Norwell 5’7” 11
Makenzie Fuess Norwell 5’5” 11
Sydney Keane Bellmont 5’8” 12
Kyndra Sheets Columbia City 5’6” 11
Marissa Trout Huntington North 5’11” 10
2ND TEAM SELECTIONS (alpha by last name)
NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT GRADE
Emily Bleke Bellmont 5’8” 10
Rachel Bleke Bellmont 5’8” 12
Lillie Cone Dekalb 5’3” 12
Gracie Fields Huntington North 5’7” 11
Faith Frey Columbia City 5’6” 11
Dekota Hubble Norwell 5’11 11
Janiya Johnson New Haven 5’7” 11
Leah May Leo 5’7” 12
Tessa Tonkel Columbia City 5’6” 11
Bree Walmsley East Noble 5’4” 12
HONORABLE MENTION (alpha by last name)
NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT GRADE
Annabelle Johnson Norwell 5’5” 11
Elizabeth Martin Dekalb 5’4” 12
Payton Quake East Noble 5’6” 11
Vanessa Rosswurm Norwell 5’9” 9
Haylee Schott Leo 5’11” 12
Ellen Scott Bellmont 5’8” 12
Leah Shappell Leo 6’0” 9
A’lanah Webb New Haven 5’7” 9
EXPLANATION OF THE VOTING
--five players maximum nominated by each conference coach
--players nominated are voted on by opposing conference coaches
--top ten vote getters, first team all-conference
--second ten vote getters, second team all-conference
--players receiving votes from two or more schools, honorable mention