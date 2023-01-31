Columbia City sophomore Addison Baxter was named the IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 girls on Tuesday.
Baxter nearly recorded a triple-double as the Eagles beat Northrop 73-69 on the road on Jan. 24, contributing 21 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals. On Friday, as Columbia City beat New Haven 77-32 to clinch an outright NE8 title, Baxter had 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The week's other honorees are Tippecanoe Valley senior Nolan Cumberland, Yorktown senior A.J. Dunn, Brownstown Central junior Jack Benter, West Lafayette junior Adrianne Tolen and Owen Valley senior Reagan Martin.