Concordia’s Maddux Wright pitched a complete-game no-hitter Tuesday, leading the Cadets to a 3-0 victory over Wayne at Parkview Field. Wright pitched seven innings and struck out 12, walking two. At the plate, he was 2 for 2 with a double and a run. Teammate Jalon Campos was 3 for 3 with triple, two runs and two RBI at the Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic.
Complete-game no-hitter for Cadets pitcher at Parkview Field
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
