The Concordia at Homestead boys basketball game originally scheduled for this evening has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
Homestead athletic director Rob Irwin confirmed that the postponement is in light of events at the school on Thursday, when a social media post of a student wearing blackface ignited student protests, fights in various locations, a gun threat against Homestead, a school lockdown and two arrests in separate incidents.
"In light of yesterday’s events at Homestead High School, district administrators have announced tonight’s boys’ basketball game vs. Concordia is postponed. A make-up date has not yet been scheduled," Homestead athletic director Rob Irwin wrote in an email. "At no time has there been a threat or a specific safety concern regarding tonight’s game. The decision to postpone was made to provide our staff, students and community time and space to process yesterday’s events."
Friday's postponed game is a key conference matchup as Homestead and Concordia are two of three SAC teams with 6-1 league records. The game will have to be rescheduled before sectional tournaments start on Feb. 28.
Irwin said that he expects home events to resume as scheduled on Monday. No other home events were scheduled for this weekend, although Homestead does have swimmers at the girls swimming and diving state finals in Indianapolis today and Saturday and wrestlers competing at the Coliseum on Saturday.
The girls basketball team will play Fishers for a Class 4A Regional title in Marion on Saturday at 4 p.m.