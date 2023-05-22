The All-SAC softball teams were released Monday, with Concordia and Bishop Dwenger leading the way with three first-team honorees each. The first-team pitchers are Samantha Hoffman of Concordia, Alexis Key of Northrop and Melanie Lapp of Bishop Dwenger. The first-team position players are Brilee Day of Northrop, Karianne Gilman of Bishop Luers, Abby Heaston of Concordia, Ruth Kaiser of Concordia, Lena Krauter of Snider, Ameera Kummer of Snider, Mackenzie Nees of Bishop Dwenger, Ellie Noll of Bishop Dwenger, Laci Roemer of Wayne, Jersey Wilson of North Side and Sonia Yoder of South Side.
The full all-conference teams are listed below:
2023 ALL-SAC SOFTBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers:
Samantha Hoffman – Concordia
Alexis Key – Northrop
Melanie Lapp – Bishop Dwenger
Players:
Brilee Day – Northrop
Karianne Gilman – Bishop Luers
Abby Heaston – Concordia
Ruth Kaiser – Concordia
Lena Krauter – Snider
Ameera Kummer – Snider
Mackenzie Nees – Bishop Dwenger
Ellie Noll – Bishop Dwenger
Laci Roemer – Wayne
Jersey Wilson – North Side
Sonia Yoder – South Side
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers:
Gabby Carrillo - Wayne
Kayla Jensen – Bishop Luers
Players:
Abby Gillespie – Bishop Dwenger
Baylee Huth - Northrop
Nakkia Imel - Northrop
Addie Kaiser - Concordia
Abby Kiracofe – Bishop Luers
Raelyn Koesters - Concordia
Payton Pickard – Bishop Luers
Lily Ryan - Snider
Karagen Stuart – Bishop Dwenger
Mady Taylor - Snider
Jamia Tucker – Wayne
HONORABLE MENTION
Katie Allen – Bishop Luers
Anabella Barrera – South Side
Justice Billingsley – South Side
Sahallely Echeverria – Wayne
Keaghan Gatchell – Bishop Luers
Addie Klopfenstein – Wayne
Caitlyn Lanza – Northrop
Ashlyn Maple – North Side
Izzy Nill – Bishop Dwenger
Gabby O’Neill – Snider
Libertie Parker – North Side
Sydney Reynolds – Concordia
Malori Rude – Bishop Dwenger
Kamea Sanchez – Northrop
Madison Spreen – Concordia
Makayla Stone - Snider
FINAL SAC STANDINGS:
Concordia 7-0
Bishop Dwenger 6-1
Northrop 5-2
Snider 4-3
Bishop Luers 3-4
North Side 1-6
South Side 1-6
Wayne 1-6