The All-SAC softball teams were released Monday, with Concordia and Bishop Dwenger leading the way with three first-team honorees each. The first-team pitchers are Samantha Hoffman of Concordia, Alexis Key of Northrop and Melanie Lapp of Bishop Dwenger. The first-team position players are Brilee Day of Northrop, Karianne Gilman of Bishop Luers, Abby Heaston of Concordia, Ruth Kaiser of Concordia, Lena Krauter of Snider, Ameera Kummer of Snider, Mackenzie Nees of Bishop Dwenger, Ellie Noll of Bishop Dwenger, Laci Roemer of Wayne, Jersey Wilson of North Side and Sonia Yoder of South Side.  

The full all-conference teams are listed below:

2023 ALL-SAC SOFTBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers:

Samantha Hoffman – Concordia

Alexis Key – Northrop

Melanie Lapp – Bishop Dwenger

Players:

Brilee Day – Northrop

Karianne Gilman – Bishop Luers

Abby Heaston – Concordia

Ruth Kaiser – Concordia

Lena Krauter – Snider

Ameera Kummer – Snider

Mackenzie Nees – Bishop Dwenger

Ellie Noll – Bishop Dwenger

Laci Roemer – Wayne

Jersey Wilson – North Side

Sonia Yoder – South Side

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers:

Gabby Carrillo - Wayne

Kayla Jensen – Bishop Luers

Players:

Abby Gillespie – Bishop Dwenger

Baylee Huth - Northrop

Nakkia Imel - Northrop

Addie Kaiser - Concordia

Abby Kiracofe – Bishop Luers

Raelyn Koesters - Concordia

Payton Pickard – Bishop Luers

Lily Ryan - Snider

Karagen Stuart – Bishop Dwenger

Mady Taylor - Snider

Jamia Tucker – Wayne

HONORABLE MENTION

Katie Allen – Bishop Luers

Anabella Barrera – South Side

Justice Billingsley – South Side

Sahallely Echeverria – Wayne

Keaghan Gatchell – Bishop Luers

Addie Klopfenstein – Wayne

Caitlyn Lanza – Northrop

Ashlyn Maple – North Side

Izzy Nill – Bishop Dwenger

Gabby O’Neill – Snider

Libertie Parker – North Side

Sydney Reynolds – Concordia

Malori Rude – Bishop Dwenger

Kamea Sanchez – Northrop

Madison Spreen – Concordia

Makayla Stone - Snider

FINAL SAC STANDINGS:

Concordia 7-0

Bishop Dwenger 6-1

Northrop 5-2

Snider 4-3

Bishop Luers 3-4

North Side 1-6

South Side 1-6

Wayne 1-6

vjacobsen@jg.net