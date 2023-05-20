The All-SAC Girls Tennis Team has been released, and Concordia's Lauren Harris (7-0) and Ruth Dolde (7-0 at No. 2 singles), Bishop Dwenger's Ellen Reidy (6-1) and Bishop Luers' Ruthie Burton (5-2) named to the first team singles list.

Bishop Dwenger's Macy Moser (6-1), Northrop's Jovana Ibisevic (3-2 at No. 1 singles), Bishop Luers' Bea Burton (5-2) and Wayne's Nora Summers (3-4 at No. 1 singles) were named to the second team singles list.

The first team doubles list includes Concordia's Anna Pennekamp and Mallory Bean (7-0) and Cami McConkey and Katie Jones (7-0 at No. 2 doubles) and Bishop Dwenger's Jessica Brust and Tori Rodenbeck (6-1).

The second team doubles list includes Snider's Lexi Matthias and Hannah Schroeder (5-2 at No. 1 doubles) and Northrop's Eenroi Mon and Niya Bell (4-3 at No. 1 doubles).

Northrop's Hannah Paul won the Pi Chapter-Psi Iota Xi Sorority Sportsmanship Award. 

2023 ALL-SAC GIRLS TENNIS TEAM

FIRST TEAM SINGLES

Lauren Harris       Concordia                7-0

Ellen Reidy           Bishop Dwenger       6-1

Ruthie Burton       Bishop Luers            5-2

Ruth Dolde           Concordia                7-0 (#2)

SECOND TEAM SINGLES

Macy Moser           Bishop Dwenger      6-1

Jovana Ibisevic      Northrop                 3-2 (#1)

Bea Burton            Bishop Luers           5-2

Nora Summers      Wayne                    3-4 (#1)

FIRST TEAM DOUBLES

Anna Pennekamp/Mallory Bean            Concordia              7-0

Jessica Brust/Tori Rodenbeck               Bishop Dwenger     6-1

Cami McConkey/Katie Jones                Concordia              7-0 (#2)

SECOND TEAM DOUBLES

Lexi Matthias/Hannah Schroeder          Snider                  5-2 (#1)

Eenroi Mon/Niya Bell                           Northrop               4-3 (#1)

FINAL SAC STANDINGS

1. Concordia                   7-0

2. Bishop Dwenger          6-1

3. Bishop Luers               5-2

4. Snider                        4-3

5. Northrop                    3-4

6. Wayne                       2-5

7. South Side                 1-6

8. North Side                 0-7

PI CHAPTER-PSI IOTA XI SORORITY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Hannah Paul, Northrop

