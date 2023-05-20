The All-SAC Girls Tennis Team has been released, and Concordia's Lauren Harris (7-0) and Ruth Dolde (7-0 at No. 2 singles), Bishop Dwenger's Ellen Reidy (6-1) and Bishop Luers' Ruthie Burton (5-2) named to the first team singles list.
Bishop Dwenger's Macy Moser (6-1), Northrop's Jovana Ibisevic (3-2 at No. 1 singles), Bishop Luers' Bea Burton (5-2) and Wayne's Nora Summers (3-4 at No. 1 singles) were named to the second team singles list.
The first team doubles list includes Concordia's Anna Pennekamp and Mallory Bean (7-0) and Cami McConkey and Katie Jones (7-0 at No. 2 doubles) and Bishop Dwenger's Jessica Brust and Tori Rodenbeck (6-1).
The second team doubles list includes Snider's Lexi Matthias and Hannah Schroeder (5-2 at No. 1 doubles) and Northrop's Eenroi Mon and Niya Bell (4-3 at No. 1 doubles).
Northrop's Hannah Paul won the Pi Chapter-Psi Iota Xi Sorority Sportsmanship Award.
2023 ALL-SAC GIRLS TENNIS TEAM
FIRST TEAM SINGLES
Lauren Harris Concordia 7-0
Ellen Reidy Bishop Dwenger 6-1
Ruthie Burton Bishop Luers 5-2
Ruth Dolde Concordia 7-0 (#2)
SECOND TEAM SINGLES
Macy Moser Bishop Dwenger 6-1
Jovana Ibisevic Northrop 3-2 (#1)
Bea Burton Bishop Luers 5-2
Nora Summers Wayne 3-4 (#1)
FIRST TEAM DOUBLES
Anna Pennekamp/Mallory Bean Concordia 7-0
Jessica Brust/Tori Rodenbeck Bishop Dwenger 6-1
Cami McConkey/Katie Jones Concordia 7-0 (#2)
SECOND TEAM DOUBLES
Lexi Matthias/Hannah Schroeder Snider 5-2 (#1)
Eenroi Mon/Niya Bell Northrop 4-3 (#1)
FINAL SAC STANDINGS
1. Concordia 7-0
2. Bishop Dwenger 6-1
3. Bishop Luers 5-2
4. Snider 4-3
5. Northrop 3-4
6. Wayne 2-5
7. South Side 1-6
8. North Side 0-7
PI CHAPTER-PSI IOTA XI SORORITY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Hannah Paul, Northrop