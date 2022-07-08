Concordia has announced the hiring of Micah Middendorf as the Cadets girls soccer coach. He most recently served as the head men's soccer coach at Concordia University Chicago.
He takes over a team that went 10-8-1 and 4-3 in the SAC in 2021.
According to the school's announcement, Middendorf earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Physiology and a Master of Science degree in Education, both from Concordia University Wisconsin. His wife, Ashlee (Davis), is a 2033 Concordia graduate.
“I would just like to thank Athletic Director Tim Mannigel for trusting me with the direction of the girls soccer program and continuing the mission of Concordia Lutheran High School," Middendorf was quoted as saying in the announcement. "Most importantly, I thank my wife Ashlee for the continued support in my coaching career. I can’t wait to get to know all the families involved in the CLHS girls soccer program.”
On Friday, Northrop announced that Austin Mannan will be the next head baseball coach for the Bruins. He replaces longtime Bruins coach Matt Brumbaugh, who retired after the conclusion of the 2022 season. Northrop went 12-11 and 9-5 in the SAC this spring.