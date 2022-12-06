Concordia will dedicate its newly renovated gym floor as Eugene Parker Court between the boys and girls varsity basketball games against Carroll on Friday.
Parker was a 1974 Concordia grad who starred on the basketball court and went on to play at Purdue. After college, he opened his own sports agency and represented figures including Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, and Rod Woodson. Parker is a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and was inducted to the Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame with the inaugural class in 2010. He died of kidney cancer in 2016, and his family will be on hand for Friday's ceremony, which will be held at approximately 7:15 p.m.
The new court replaces the original playing surface from 1963, and is part of a $1 million renovation of the gym that will also include new bleachers, updated lights and sound system and new scoreboards. The new sound system is being installed this week and the bleachers will be replaced next summer. More information about the Parker Friends and Family Campaign is available at www.clhscadets.com/apps/pages/parker-campaign.