DECATUR – As the DeKalb Barons came off the course and reported their scores at Cross Creek Golf Club on Saturday, there was little suspense over whether or not they had done enough to defend their NE8 Tournament title.
The Barons finished 18 holes with a team score of 326, 30 shots better than runner-up Norwell and 34 strokes under DeKalb's winning score at the 2022 conference championship, which was also held at Cross Creek.
The real uncertainty was in the individual standings, as DeKalb freshmen Jadan Tompkins and Paige Williams were tied for first with 7-over 78s.
"That was a first," DeKalb coach James Fislar said, when asked if he had ever had two of his players face each other in a playoff. "I told them as soon as they got in, because I knew for first place they would have to go into a playoff. I let them know, as soon as they posted the score, that I felt like they were going to have a playoff. I let them know ahead of time, they weren't happy about it, playing against their teammate."
Tompkins and Williams remained tied after the first playoff hole, but a short putt for par on the par-3 second made Tompkins the individual medalist. This is the third straight year that a Baron has won the top individual honor at the conference meet, as current Purdue Fort Wayne freshman Lillie Cone won in both 2021 and 2022.
"It's exciting, but it was very tense – really tense," Tompkins said. "On the first tee I was really nervous, and in the playoff as well."
Tompkins said she opened the day with a bogey after going into the water on the first hole, but that didn't sink the rest of her round, and she was able to avoid the water when they returned to the same hole in the playoff.
"They were using that tension, using that nervousness, to help them," Fislar said. "That's how we coach a little bit, use that to your advantage, you're going to hit the ball a little bit harder. Stay in focus, that's the biggest thing."
A third DeKalb freshman, Grace Pfister, was not far off the pace of her teammates, shooting 82. Junior Sophie Pfister carded an 88 and senior Kaitlin Traylor a 98.
DeKalb knows better than anyone how crucial a low score from a fifth scorer can be: The Barons have tied for third at the Angola Sectional in each of the past two years, and both times they lost on a the fifth-scorer tiebreak and did not advance to the regional tournament. This year, they hope that their young but deep lineup will be in a better position at the sectional tournament, which will be held at Zollner Golf Course on the Trine University campus on Friday.
"We're very well-rounded this year, anybody can shoot well on any given day, so there's a lot of confidence going into sectionals," Fislar said. "It's learning the course, playing it well, and continuing doing what they're doing, and we should be in good shape."
Bellmont was third in the team standings at Cross Creek with a score of 381, Leo was fourth at 394, Columbia City fifth at 404, Huntington North sixth at 410, East Noble seventh at 425 and New Haven eighth at 433.
SAC CHAMPIONSHIP: At Brookwood, Concordia ended a two-year Bishop Dwenger championship streak by winning with a team score of 360, six strokes ahead of the Saints. Snider was third with a score of 406 and Northrop fourth at 424. Bishop Dwenger's Lily Stowe and Cassidy Clark tied for first with 8-over 80s, while Concordia's Olivia Stronczek shot 84 and Lauren Goodman shot 89.
ACAC CHAMPIONSHIP: At Celina Lynx in Celina, Ohio, Bluffton won the team title with a score of 413, and Tigers sophomore Emma Schwartz was the individual medalist with a 19-over 91. South Adams finished second with a team score of 450, and the Starfires were led by Addy Hinton, who finished second overall by carding a 94.
NECC CHAMPIOBSHIP: At Heron Creek in LaGrange, Fremont won with a team score of 347, and the Eagles' Khloe Glendening was the individual medalist after shooting a 77 while Presley Scott was second with a score of 82. Fairfield was second in the team standings with a score of 398 and Angola was third with a score of 421.
NLC CHAMPIONSHIP: At Eberhart-Petro in Mishawaka, Northridge won the conference title with a team score of 324 and Warsaw was second at 334. NorthWood's Sophie Richmond took individual medalist honors by carding a 1-over 71, but Warsaw's Abbey Peterson was third at 73 and Olivia Robinson-Gay fifth at 80.