The Homestead girls cross country team, which won its first semistate title at the New Haven Semistate at Indiana Wesleyan in Marion last Saturday, remains No. 4 in IATCCC poll released Monday. The East Noble girls, who finished fourth at the New Haven Semistate, rocketed up 10 spots in the rankings from No. 21 to No. 11. Carroll, which was fifth in semistate, remains ranked No. 12, and Concordia, sixth at semistate, dropped three spots to No. 13. The Warsaw girls, who were third at the New Prairie Semistate, have risen one spot to No. 23. 

In the boys poll, Concordia rose six spots to No. 17 after finishing fifth at the New Haven Semistate. 

All six teams will compete at the state finals in Terre Haute on Saturday, as will the Warsaw boys, who finished fifth at the New Prairie Semistate but are not ranked in the top 25. 

The Columbus North girls and Carmel boys remain the top-ranked teams heading into the state finals.

The full polls are listed below:

Girls Cross Country Poll 10/24/22

1. COLUMBUS NORTH

2. NOBLESVILLE

3. NORTH CENTRAL

4. HOMESTEAD

5. CARMEL

6. VALPARAISO

7. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

8. PENN

9. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

10. FLOYD CENTRAL

11. EAST NOBLE

12. CARROLL

13. CONCORDIA

14. NORTHVIEW

15. GUERIN CATHOLIC

16. ZIONSVILLE

17. NORTHRIDGE

18. EAST CENTRAL

19. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

20. PRINCETON

21. MORGAN TOWNSHIP

22. CORYDON

23. WARSAW

24. AVON

25. CHATARD

Boys Cross Country Poll 10/24/22

1. CARMEL

2. ZIONSVILLE

3. CENTER GROVE

4. COLUMBUS NORTH

5. NOBLESVILLE

6. FISHERS

7. BREBEUF

8. NORTHRIDGE

9. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

10. FLOYD CENTRAL

11. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

12. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

13. CHESTERTON

14. VALPARAISO

15. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

16. PENN

17. CONCORDIA

18. LAKE CENTRAL

19. GOSHEN

20. CHATARD

21. BROWNSBURG

22. GREENFIELD-CENTRAL

23. WEST LAFAYETTE

24. JASPER

25. LAPORTE

