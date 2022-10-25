The Homestead girls cross country team, which won its first semistate title at the New Haven Semistate at Indiana Wesleyan in Marion last Saturday, remains No. 4 in IATCCC poll released Monday. The East Noble girls, who finished fourth at the New Haven Semistate, rocketed up 10 spots in the rankings from No. 21 to No. 11. Carroll, which was fifth in semistate, remains ranked No. 12, and Concordia, sixth at semistate, dropped three spots to No. 13. The Warsaw girls, who were third at the New Prairie Semistate, have risen one spot to No. 23.
In the boys poll, Concordia rose six spots to No. 17 after finishing fifth at the New Haven Semistate.
All six teams will compete at the state finals in Terre Haute on Saturday, as will the Warsaw boys, who finished fifth at the New Prairie Semistate but are not ranked in the top 25.
The Columbus North girls and Carmel boys remain the top-ranked teams heading into the state finals.
The full polls are listed below:
Girls Cross Country Poll 10/24/22
1. COLUMBUS NORTH
2. NOBLESVILLE
3. NORTH CENTRAL
4. HOMESTEAD
5. CARMEL
6. VALPARAISO
7. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
8. PENN
9. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
10. FLOYD CENTRAL
11. EAST NOBLE
12. CARROLL
13. CONCORDIA
14. NORTHVIEW
15. GUERIN CATHOLIC
16. ZIONSVILLE
17. NORTHRIDGE
18. EAST CENTRAL
19. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
20. PRINCETON
21. MORGAN TOWNSHIP
22. CORYDON
23. WARSAW
24. AVON
25. CHATARD
Boys Cross Country Poll 10/24/22
1. CARMEL
2. ZIONSVILLE
3. CENTER GROVE
4. COLUMBUS NORTH
5. NOBLESVILLE
6. FISHERS
7. BREBEUF
8. NORTHRIDGE
9. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
10. FLOYD CENTRAL
11. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
12. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
13. CHESTERTON
14. VALPARAISO
15. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
16. PENN
17. CONCORDIA
18. LAKE CENTRAL
19. GOSHEN
20. CHATARD
21. BROWNSBURG
22. GREENFIELD-CENTRAL
23. WEST LAFAYETTE
24. JASPER
25. LAPORTE