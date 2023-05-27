East Noble hit five home runs on Friday to beat Fairfield 9-4 and claim the Class 3A NorthWood Softball Sectional title.
Two of those home runs were hit by Abby Alwine, who also pitched a complete game.
Kylie Anderson hit a three-run homer for the Knights (19-9) in the first inning and Cady Smith and Addisyn Ritchie each hit a two-run home run in the fourth.
Fairfield (17-15) scored two runs in the fourth, one in the fourth and one more in the seventh.
It is the seventh softball sectional title for East Noble and the first since 2011.
The Knights are set to play host to Class 3A No. 1 Leo (24-1) in a regional championship game on Tuesday.