Eastside announced Tuesday that Alyx Brandewie has been approved as the new head football coach for the Blazers. Brandewie has been the head coach at Manchester for the last three seasons, leading the Squires to an 8-22 record, including a 2-9 campaign in 2022.
Before his stint as Manchester's head coach, Brandewie was a Squires assistant from 2016 to 2018 and spent 2019 as an assistant coach in his hometown of Minster, Ohio.
"Grateful for this opportunity and ready to get started. I can't wait to keep raising #TheStandard and get to work with a group of relentless athletes and coaches," Brandewie wrote on Twitter Tuesday.
Brandewie is replacing former Eastside coach Todd Mason, who led the Blazers to a 54-18 record over six seasons, winning a regional championship, two sectional titles and five NECC Small Division titles along the way. Eastside went 9-3 and reached the sectional final in 2022.