Eight local basketball players have been named to the IBCA Academic All-State first team: Vanessa Cook of Bishop Dwenger, Haylee Schott of Leo and Avah Smith of Woodlan were all named to the girls first team; and West Noble’s Austin Cripe, Blackhawk Christian’s Josh Furst and Gage Sefton and Norwell’s Luke McBride and Jake Parker were named to the boys first team.
Thirty-six boys and 33 girls earned first team all-academic honors, and 550 athletes were named to the first-team or honorable mention list.
To be nominated, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, be in the top 25% of their class and have a composite score of 1100 or higher on the SAT or 24 on the ACT.
Selections to first-team were chosen by both academic and on-court performance.
The full list of area honorees is below:
Girls First Team
Vanessa Cook, Bishop Dwenger
Haylee Schott, Leo
Avah Smith, Woodlan
Girls Honorable Mention
Zoe Bergan, Warsaw
Claire Bickel, Heritage
Clara Burns, Bishop Dwenger
Lillie Cone, DeKalb
Zoe Eager, Woodlan
Samantha Gadomski, Bishop Dwenger
Adeline Goheen, Woodlan
Aida Haynes, Garrett
Kaylie Hertig, Eastside
Gabriel Klopfenstein, Woodlan
Grace Kreischer, Eastside
Makensy Mabie, West Noble
Elizabeth Martin, DeKalb
Raelyn Mullins, Heritage
Zoe Needler, Southern Wells
Evie Pepple, DeKalb
Maddy Schenkel, Garrett
Kate Spangler, Woodlan
Boys First Team
Austin Cripe, West Noble
Josh Furst, Blackhawk Christian
Luke McBride, Norwell
Jake Parker, Norwell
Gage Sefton, Blackhawk Christian
Boys Honorable Mention
Sam Baumgartner, Bluffton
Harrison Davidson, Blackhawk Christian
Konner DeWitt, Garrett
Bohde Dickerson, North Side
Tyler Gater, Garrett
Jaxson Gould, Warsaw
Grant Hayworth, Concordia
D.J. Kitson, Bellmont
Alex Leslie, DeKalb
Caeden Moughler, Eastside
Camren Quinlan, Bishop Dwenger
Nate Reimink, Lakeland Christian Academy
Owen Ritchie, East Noble
Preston Ross, Bishop Dwenger
Ethan Roy, Bishop Dwenger
Charles Rudolph, Carroll
Luke Shappell, Leo
Andrew Sinish, Carroll
Kyle Smith, Garrett
Parker Smith, DeKalb
Kedrik Sonnigsen, Southern Wells