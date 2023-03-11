Girls Basketball: Concordia Sectional Semifinal, Woodlan vs. Heritage (copy)

Woodlan senior Avah Smith high-fives teammates as she goes to the bench in the final minutes of the Warriors' 45-34 win over the Patriots in the Class 3A Concordia Sectional Semifinals on Feb. 3. She is one of eight local seniors to be named to the IBCA Academic All-State first team. 

 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

Eight local basketball players have been named to the IBCA Academic All-State first team: Vanessa Cook of Bishop Dwenger, Haylee Schott of Leo and Avah Smith of Woodlan were all named to the girls first team; and West Noble’s Austin Cripe, Blackhawk Christian’s Josh Furst and Gage Sefton and Norwell’s Luke McBride and Jake Parker were named to the boys first team.

Thirty-six boys and 33 girls earned first team all-academic honors, and 550 athletes were named to the first-team or honorable mention list. 

To be nominated, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, be in the top 25% of their class and have a composite score of 1100 or higher on the SAT or 24 on the ACT. 

Selections to first-team were chosen by both academic and on-court performance. 

The full list of area honorees is below:

Girls First Team

Vanessa Cook, Bishop Dwenger

Haylee Schott, Leo

Avah Smith, Woodlan

Girls Honorable Mention

Zoe Bergan, Warsaw

Claire Bickel, Heritage 

Clara Burns, Bishop Dwenger

Lillie Cone, DeKalb

Zoe Eager, Woodlan

Samantha Gadomski, Bishop Dwenger

Adeline Goheen, Woodlan

Aida Haynes, Garrett

Kaylie Hertig, Eastside

Gabriel Klopfenstein, Woodlan

Grace Kreischer, Eastside

Makensy Mabie, West Noble

Elizabeth Martin, DeKalb

Raelyn Mullins, Heritage

Zoe Needler, Southern Wells

Evie Pepple, DeKalb

Maddy Schenkel, Garrett

Kate Spangler, Woodlan

Boys First Team

Austin Cripe, West Noble 

Josh Furst, Blackhawk Christian

Luke McBride, Norwell

Jake Parker, Norwell

Gage Sefton, Blackhawk Christian

Boys Honorable Mention

Sam Baumgartner, Bluffton

Harrison Davidson, Blackhawk Christian 

Konner DeWitt, Garrett

Bohde Dickerson, North Side

Tyler Gater, Garrett

Jaxson Gould, Warsaw

Grant Hayworth, Concordia

D.J. Kitson, Bellmont

Alex Leslie, DeKalb

Caeden Moughler, Eastside

Camren Quinlan, Bishop Dwenger

Nate Reimink, Lakeland Christian Academy

Owen Ritchie, East Noble

Preston Ross, Bishop Dwenger

Ethan Roy, Bishop Dwenger

Charles Rudolph, Carroll

Luke Shappell, Leo

Andrew Sinish, Carroll

Kyle Smith, Garrett

Parker Smith, DeKalb

Kedrik Sonnigsen, Southern Wells

vjacobsen@jg.net