Eight local wrestling teams will participate in the IHSWCA team state championships, which will be held at multiple locations Jan. 7.
Adams Central, Bluffton and South Adams will compete for the Class A title at Martinsville. South Adams was a vote-in selection to take the 12th spot in the class.
Bellmont, Garrett, Norwell and Wawasee will compete in the Class 2A division at Jay County, which is also in the 12-team field.
New Haven is one of eight teams in the 3A field, which will be contested at Franklin. No local teams were selected in Class 4A.