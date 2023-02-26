Norwell vs Homestead Boys Basketball (copy)

Norwell’s Luke McBride shoots against Homestead during Friday night’s game at Norwell, where he set the school’s career scoring record.

Norwell heads into the postseason ranked No. 18 in the IBCA's all-classes poll. 

 Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

The area's two top-ranked teams have not moved in the final IBCA poll released before sectional tournaments begin Tuesday: Blackhawk Christian (20-3) remains No. 16 in the all-classes poll and Norwell (20-3) held steady at No. 18. Wayne (17-4) continues to receive votes. 

Central Noble (17-6) and Homestead (17-7), which had previously received votes, did not in the final poll released Sunday. 

Ben Davis (26-0) is the unanimous No. 1 heading into the state tournament, and Penn (23-1) is No. 2. 

The full poll is listed below:

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association

Online Top 20 Coaches Poll

 

Poll Results - FEBRUARY 26, 2023 POLL

Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

Ben Davis

400

26-0

20

2

Penn

380

23-1

 

3

Hammond Central

356

22-1

 

4

Kokomo

332

19-4

 

5

Center Grove

316

20-2

 

6

Indianapolis Cathedral

282

17-5

 

7

Brownsburg

269

18-4

 

8

NorthWood

257

21-2

 

9

Mishawaka Marian

225

22-2

 

10

Linton-Stockton

213

23-1

 

11

Greenfield-Central

198

21-1

 

12

Carmel

175

15-7

 

13

Jennings County

161

20-2

 

14

New Palestine

141

21-2

 

15

Munster

127

22-2

 

16

Blackhawk Christian

98

20-3

 

17

Anderson

72

19-4

 

18

Norwell

43

20-3

 

18

Wapahani

43

21-1

 

20

Lawrence North

12

17-7

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Bloomfield, Bloomington North, Brownstown Central, Chesterton, Connersville, Eastern Hancock,

Fishers, Wayne, Indianapolis Attucks, Noblesville, North Daviess, South Spencer,

Southport, Tippecanoe Valley, University, Warren Central, Zionsville

vjacobsen@jg.net