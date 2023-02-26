The area's two top-ranked teams have not moved in the final IBCA poll released before sectional tournaments begin Tuesday: Blackhawk Christian (20-3) remains No. 16 in the all-classes poll and Norwell (20-3) held steady at No. 18. Wayne (17-4) continues to receive votes.
Central Noble (17-6) and Homestead (17-7), which had previously received votes, did not in the final poll released Sunday.
Ben Davis (26-0) is the unanimous No. 1 heading into the state tournament, and Penn (23-1) is No. 2.
The full poll is listed below:
Indiana Basketball Coaches Association
Online Top 20 Coaches Poll
Poll Results - FEBRUARY 26, 2023 POLL
Rank
School
Total Points
Record
1st Place Votes
1
Ben Davis
400
26-0
20
2
Penn
380
23-1
3
Hammond Central
356
22-1
4
Kokomo
332
19-4
5
Center Grove
316
20-2
6
Indianapolis Cathedral
282
17-5
7
Brownsburg
269
18-4
8
NorthWood
257
21-2
9
Mishawaka Marian
225
22-2
10
Linton-Stockton
213
23-1
11
Greenfield-Central
198
21-1
12
Carmel
175
15-7
13
Jennings County
161
20-2
14
New Palestine
141
21-2
15
Munster
127
22-2
16
Blackhawk Christian
98
20-3
17
Anderson
72
19-4
18
Norwell
43
20-3
18
Wapahani
43
21-1
20
Lawrence North
12
17-7
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Bloomfield, Bloomington North, Brownstown Central, Chesterton, Connersville, Eastern Hancock,
Fishers, Wayne, Indianapolis Attucks, Noblesville, North Daviess, South Spencer,
Southport, Tippecanoe Valley, University, Warren Central, Zionsville