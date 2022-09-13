Homestead is ranked No. 10 and Carroll is right behind at No. 11 in the final Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll of the girls season, which was released this week ahead of sectional tournaments this weekend.
Bishop Dwenger, which won the SAC Tournament on Saturday, was an honorable mention.
Carmel will enter the postseason ranked No. 1, followed by Castle.
The full poll is listed below:
IHSGCA Girls Golf Poll - Final Week
1. Carmel
2. Castle
3. Center Grove
4. Westfield
5. Noblesville
6. Batesville
7. Franklin
8. Zionsville
9. HSE
10. Homestead
11. Carroll
12. Penn
13. Floyd Central
14. Lake Central
15. Plainfield
16. Brownsburg
17. Bedford NL
18. New Albany
19. Culver
20. Valparaiso
Honorable Mention: Bishop Dwenger, Guerin, Logansport, Mishawaka, Evansville Memorial