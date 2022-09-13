Homestead is ranked No. 10 and Carroll is right behind at No. 11 in the final Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll of the girls season, which was released this week ahead of sectional tournaments this weekend. 

Bishop Dwenger, which won the SAC Tournament on Saturday, was an honorable mention. 

Carmel will enter the postseason ranked No. 1, followed by Castle. 

The full poll is listed below:

IHSGCA Girls Golf Poll - Final Week

1. Carmel

2. Castle

3. Center Grove

4. Westfield

5. Noblesville

6. Batesville

7. Franklin

8. Zionsville

9. HSE

10. Homestead

11. Carroll

12. Penn

13. Floyd Central

14. Lake Central

15. Plainfield

16. Brownsburg

17. Bedford NL

18. New Albany

19. Culver

20. Valparaiso

Honorable Mention: Bishop Dwenger, Guerin, Logansport, Mishawaka, Evansville Memorial

