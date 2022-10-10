The final volleyball rankings of the season were released Monday ahead of the sectional tournaments, which begin Tuesday.
Carroll (28-2) is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A. The Chargers play Snider in the first round of the Snider Sectional on Thursday. Hamilton Southeastern is No. 1 in Class 4A.
Angola (30-0), the NECC regular-season and tournament champion, is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, and the Hornets will next play the winner of Heritage vs. Woodlan in the Leo Sectional semifinals on Saturday. NE8 champion Bellmont (24-6) ends the regular season ranked No. 4, and will begin the defense of their state-leading 17 straight sectional titles against Peru at the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional on Tuesday. Providence is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.
South Adams (25-6) is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A. The Starfires, who made it to the semistate round in 2021, will begin the Class 2A playoffs in their home sectional against Adams Central on Thursday. Andrean is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
Blackhawk Christian (27-4), which beat South Adams 3-1 on Monday, is ranked No. 5 in Class A. The Braves will play the hosts in the first round of the Bethany Christian Sectional on Thursday. Springs Valley is the No. 1 team in Class A.
The full rankings are listed below:
Class 4A
1. Hamilton SE
2. Yorktown
3. McCutcheon
4. Brebeuf
5. Carroll
6. Floyd Central
7. Valparaiso
8. Brownsburg
9. Seymour
10. Castle
Class 3A
1. Providence
2. Benton Central
3. Angola
4. Bellmont
5. Barr-Reeve
6. Western Boone
7. Greensburg
8. NorthWood
9. West Lafayette
10. Northview
Class 2A
1. Andrean
2. Wapahani
3. Scecina
4. Park Tudor
5. Pioneer
6. Muncie Burris
7. South Adams
8. Linton-Stockton
9. Mitchell
10. Madison-Grant
Class A
1. Springs Valley
2. Tecumseh
3. South Newton
4. Trinity Lutheran
5. Blackhawk Christian
6. Kouts
7. Southwood
8. Frontier
9. Loogootee
10. Daleville