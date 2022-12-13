Former DeKalb football coach Dale Hummer passed away last week at the age of 79.
Originally from Lafayette, Hummer taught and coached at Rensselaer, Martinsville, Fountain Central and Bloomington South before being hired at DeKalb, where he served as the head football coach from 1982 to 1989.
The Barons won sectional titles in 1986 and 1989 and claimed the school's second state title when they won the Class 4A state championship in 1986. A member of the Indiana High School Football Hall of Fame, Hummer served as the DeKalb principal from 1990 to 1998, and then worked as the DeKalb Central Office Administrator until his retirement in 2006.