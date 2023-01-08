Four local teams moved up in the rankings in this week's IBCA girls poll, which was released on Sunday.
Northrop (14-1) moved up two spots to No. 4 after beating Northridge, Snider and Kokomo last week. Homestead (14-2), which beat North Central, South Side and Lawrence North last week, crept up one spot to No. 8. The Bruins and Spartans will play each other in the regular-season finale on Jan. 27.
Columbia City (15-2), which beat Bellmont 47-46 on Friday, moved up one spot to No. 11. Warsaw (13-4) moved up one spot to No. 15 after beating Northridge 53-52 on Saturday. Norwell (14-3), which fell 69-57 to Carroll on Tuesday, dropped five spots to No. 20.
Carroll (10-6), Central Noble (17-0), Snider (13-4) and Huntington North (13-2) continue to receive votes, while Bellmont (14-2) also received votes this week. Central Noble is one of nine remaining undefeated girls teams in the state.
One of the other eight, South Bend Washington (18-0), received 19 of 20 first-place votes this week. No. 2 Zionsville (17-0) drew the other.
The full poll is listed below:
IBCA girls' basketball poll -- Week 10 (Jan. 8)
Rk School Points Record FPV
1 South Bend Washington 399 18-0 19
2 Zionsville 380 17-0 1
3 Fishers 337 15-2
4 Fort Wayne Northrop 320 14-1
5 Noblesville 314 15-3
6 Hamilton Southeastern 303 15-2
7 Bedford North Lawrence 286 16-3
8 Homestead 235 14-2
9 Twin Lakes 229 18-0
10 Indian Creek 206 18-0
11 Columbia City 187 15-2
12 Evansville Memorial 162 16-0
13 Lake Central 127 14-4
14 Warren Central 119 13-4
15 Warsaw 103 13-4
16 Northridge 93 16-4
17 Valparaiso 88 16-1
18 Center Grove 69 14-4
19 Lawrence Central 67 14-3
20 Norwell 42 14-3
Other schools receiving votes: Bellmont (14-2), Ben Davis (11-7), Blackford (16-0), Brownsburg (11-7), Carroll-Fort Wayne (10-6), Caston (18-0), Central Noble (17-0), Corydon Central (16-2), Fairfield (14-2), Forest Park (16-2), Fort Wayne Snider (13-4), Franklin Community (10-5), Huntington North (13-2), Jay County (15-1), Jennings County (10-5), Lafayette Central Catholic (11-6), Lanesville (17-2), Lawrence North (11-7), Mishawaka Marian (13-5), Mooresville (14-5), North Knox (18-1), Tri (16-0), West Lafayette (13-4).