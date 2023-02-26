The Warsaw youth movement dominated this season's Northern Lakes Conference Girls Basketball All-Conference list as four Tigers underclassmen –freshmen Joslyn Bricker and Brooke Zartman and sophomores Brooke Winchester and Abbey Peterson – were among the 12 players named to the first team. The Tigers (18-6) were a perfect 7-0 in NLC play this season.
Wawasee (11-12), which finished third in the NLC with a 5-2 record, had one first-team honoree in sophomore Mackenzie Hackleman and one honorable mention in sophomore Olivia Horn.
Wawasee coach Derek Gilreath, who just completed his first season leading the Warriors, was named coach of the year.
The full all-conference honors are listed below:
Northern Lakes Conference
GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE | 2022 - 2023
NAME GR POS SCHOOL
Joslyn Bricker 9 G Warsaw
Morgan Cross 11 G Northridge
Brooke Zartman 9 G Warsaw
Mackenzie Hackleman 10 G/F Wawasee
Brooke Winchester 10 G/F Warsaw
Karis Bennett 11 G/F NorthWood
Abbey Peterson 10 G Warsaw
Kyra Hill 11 F Goshen
Eva Fisher 12 G Northridge
Taylor Delp 12 F/C Plymouth
Sabrina Miller 11 G Northridge
Kasha Davidovic 11 F Mishawaka
GIRLS BASKETBALL HONORABLE MENTION | 2022 - 2023
NAME GR POS SCHOOL
Savannah Boerema 12 G Northridge
Tyra Marcum 12 F Goshen
Olivia Horn 10 G/F Wawasee
Rylee Mann 11 F Plymouth
Joselyn Edwards 11 G/F NorthWood
Asiah Shaffer 11 G Mishawaka
2022-2023 NLC GIRLS BASKETBALL FINAL STANDINGS
Place Points to All-Sport School Record
1st 16 Warsaw 7-0
2nd 14 Northridge 6-1
3rd 12 Wawasee 5-2
T-4th 8 NorthWood 3-4
T-4th 8 Plymouth 3-4
T-4th 8 Goshen 3-4
7th 4 Mishawaka 1-6
8th 2 Concord 0-7