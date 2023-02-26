Girls Basketball: Warsaw at Homestead (copy)

Warsaw sophomore Brooke Winchester, left, and Brooke Zartman, right, guard Homestead senior Ali Stephens as she goes up for a shot during the Spartans' 62-54 home win over the Tigers in January. Both were named to the NLC All-Conference Girls Basketball first team. 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

The Warsaw youth movement dominated this season's Northern Lakes Conference Girls Basketball All-Conference list as four Tigers underclassmen –freshmen Joslyn Bricker and Brooke Zartman and sophomores Brooke Winchester and Abbey Peterson – were among the 12 players named to the first team. The Tigers (18-6) were a perfect 7-0 in NLC play this season. 

Wawasee (11-12), which finished third in the NLC with a 5-2 record, had one first-team honoree in sophomore Mackenzie Hackleman and one honorable mention in sophomore Olivia Horn. 

Wawasee coach Derek Gilreath, who just completed his first season leading the Warriors, was named coach of the year.

The full all-conference honors are listed below:

Northern Lakes Conference

GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE | 2022 - 2023

NAME GR POS SCHOOL 

Joslyn Bricker 9 G Warsaw

Morgan Cross 11 G Northridge

Brooke Zartman 9 G Warsaw

Mackenzie Hackleman 10 G/F Wawasee

Brooke Winchester 10 G/F Warsaw

Karis Bennett 11 G/F NorthWood

Abbey Peterson 10 G Warsaw

Kyra Hill 11 F Goshen

Eva Fisher 12 G Northridge

Taylor Delp 12 F/C Plymouth

Sabrina Miller 11 G Northridge

Kasha Davidovic 11 F Mishawaka

GIRLS BASKETBALL HONORABLE MENTION | 2022 - 2023

NAME GR POS SCHOOL

Savannah Boerema 12 G Northridge

Tyra Marcum 12 F Goshen

Olivia Horn 10 G/F Wawasee

Rylee Mann 11 F Plymouth

Joselyn Edwards 11 G/F NorthWood

Asiah Shaffer 11 G Mishawaka

2022-2023 NLC GIRLS BASKETBALL FINAL STANDINGS

Place  Points to All-Sport  School  Record

1st  16  Warsaw  7-0

2nd  14  Northridge  6-1

3rd  12  Wawasee  5-2

T-4th  8  NorthWood  3-4

T-4th  8  Plymouth  3-4

T-4th  8  Goshen  3-4

7th  4  Mishawaka  1-6

8th  2  Concord  0-7

