Fourteen local players and two area coaches have been selected by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association to represent the North in Sunday's all-star matches.
About 430 players were invited to tryout for one of the all-star teams.
The 3A-4A Senior All-Star team includes Paige Franz of Angola, Kate Zellers of Heritage, Elliot Spang of Homestead and Avery Hales of Warsaw. Bellmont coach Craig Krull will coach the team.
The 1A-2A North Senior All-Stars include Avery Volkert and Emiline Wood of Blackhawk Christian and Cora Baker and Peyton Pries of South Adams, and will be coached by Blackhawk Christian coach Anne Boyer.
The Junior All-Stars include Mya Ball of Angola, Samantha Christen and Delaney Lawson of Bellmont, Olivia Gisslen of Carroll, Jersey Loyer of Concordia and Abbie Cresse of Blackhawk Christian.
The full rosters are listed below:
3A-4A Indiana All-Star Rosters
NORTH ALL-STARS
Paige Franz Angola High School
Emily Waddell Carmel High School
Margo Hernandez Fishers High School
Ava Vickers Fishers High School
Ava Harris Noblesville High School
Avery Hobson Hamilton Southeastern High School
Kate Zellers Heritage High School
Elliot Spang Homestead High School
Katarina Nikolic Lake Central High School
Brianne Salinas Lake Central High School
Chloe Chicoine McCutcheon High School
Macy Lengacher NorthWood High School
Kennedy Wagner Valparaiso High School
Avery Hales Warsaw High School
Mallory Neale Westfield High School
Coaches:
Craig Krull Bellmont High School
Jason Young Hamilton Southeastern High School
SOUTH ALL-STARS
Sydney Robinson Brebeuf Jesuit High School
Naija Gadis Brebeuf Jesuit High School
Ella Hemmings Brownsburg High School
Quinci Thomas Brownsburg High School
Gabby Dean Columbus East High School
Callie Jo Celichowski Floyd Central High School
Ella Ann Chapman Greensburg High School
Molly Urban Martinsville High School
Ramsey Gary Pendleton Heights High School
Ella Scott Plainfield High School
Grace Purichia Providence High School
Olivia Grace Fish Seymour High School
Elle Patterson Tri-West Senior High School
Emilee Hill Yorktown High School
Coaches:
Terri Purichia Providence High School
Stephane Bloom Yorktown High School
1A-2A Indiana All-Star Rosters
NORTH ALL STARS
Sydney Swan Clinton Prairie High School
Avery Volkert FW Blackhawk Christian HS
Emiline Wood FW Blackhawk Christian HS
Daya Greene Madison Grant High School
Mandee Weisenburger Pioneer High School
Cora Baker South Adams High School
Peyton Pries South Adams High School
Allianah Lopez Southwood High School
Ashlee Schram Tipton High School
Ashlynn Cruz Wabash High School
Jade Stumbo Wabash High School
Emma Tracy Wabash High School
Macie Bowden Wapahani High School
Camryn Wise Wapahani High School
Coaches:
Anne Boyer FW Blackhawk Christian
Kati Weir Wapahani High School
SOUTH ALL-STARS
Brianna Bucher Bloomfield High School
Emily Kerce Crawford County High School
Cierra Lathrop Scecina Memorial High School
Abigail McCoy Scecina Memorial High School
Kylie Cooksey Linton‐Stockton High School
Samantha Luttel North Decatur High School
Anna Supe Park Tudor High School
Ava Smith Park Tudor High School
Desha Van Veldhuizen Park Tudor High School
Emmaline Leatherman Shawe Memorial High School
Kennedy Wagaman Sullivan High School
Jaylin Boger Tecumseh High School
Brianna Marx Tecumseh High School
Madison Brown Triton Central High School
Coaches
Katie Johnson Tecumseh High School
Scott Vanderkolk Linton‐Stockton High School
2022 INDIANA ALL-STAR JUNIOR ROSTERS
NORTH ALL-STARS
Mya Ball Angola High School
Samantha Christen Bellmont High School
Delaney Lawson Bellmont High School
Olivia Gisslen Carroll High School
Jersey Loyer Concordia Lutheran High School
Abbie Cresse Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian High School
Breonna Goss Hamilton Southeastern High School
Lauren Harden Hamilton Southeastern High School
Tiffany Snook Hamilton Southeastern High School
Rachel Vorst Lafayette Central Cathollic High School
Allie Shondell McCutcheon High School
Riley Resmer Noblesville High School
Addyson Viers Triton High School
Isabelle Poehlein Zionsville High School
Coach: Robb Painter
SOUTH ALL-STARS
Katie Kopshever Castle High School
Taylor Lewis Cathedral High School
Kamryn Utley Cathedral High School
Avery Parris Evans. Reitz Memorial High School
Jenna Heidbreder Floyd Central High School
Alaleh Tolliver North Central High School
Emery Moore North Central High School
Sophia Mayo Perry Meridian High School
Camila Adams Providence High School
Makenzie Wagner Providence High School
Aly Kirkhoff Roncalli High School
Lillian Merk Terre Haute South Vigo High School
Mia Loyd Terre Haute South Vigo High School
Addi Rains Yorktown High School