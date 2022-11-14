Girls Volleyball 3A Sectional #21 Heritage defeats Woodlan (copy)

Heritage’s Lainey Simmons, left, and Kate Zellers attempt to block Woodlan’s Taylor Kneubuhler during sectional action at Leo last month. Kate Zellers was named to the 3A-4A North All-Star team on Monday. 

Fourteen local players and two area coaches have been selected by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association to represent the North in Sunday's all-star matches. 

About 430 players were invited to tryout for one of the all-star teams. 

The 3A-4A Senior All-Star team includes Paige Franz of Angola, Kate Zellers of Heritage, Elliot Spang of Homestead and Avery Hales of Warsaw. Bellmont coach Craig Krull will coach the team. 

The 1A-2A North Senior All-Stars include Avery Volkert and Emiline Wood of Blackhawk Christian and Cora Baker and Peyton Pries of South Adams, and will be coached by Blackhawk Christian coach Anne Boyer. 

The Junior All-Stars include Mya Ball of Angola, Samantha Christen and Delaney Lawson of Bellmont, Olivia Gisslen of Carroll, Jersey Loyer of Concordia and Abbie Cresse of Blackhawk Christian. 

The full rosters are listed below:

3A-4A Indiana All-Star Rosters

NORTH ALL-STARS

Paige Franz Angola High School

Emily Waddell Carmel High School

Margo Hernandez Fishers High School

Ava Vickers Fishers High School

Ava Harris Noblesville High School

Avery Hobson Hamilton Southeastern High School

Kate Zellers Heritage High School

Elliot Spang Homestead High School

Katarina Nikolic Lake Central High School

Brianne Salinas Lake Central High School

Chloe Chicoine McCutcheon High School

Macy Lengacher NorthWood High School

Kennedy Wagner Valparaiso High School

Avery Hales Warsaw High School

Mallory Neale Westfield High School

Coaches:

Craig Krull Bellmont High School

Jason Young Hamilton Southeastern High School

SOUTH ALL-STARS

Sydney Robinson Brebeuf Jesuit High School

Naija Gadis Brebeuf Jesuit High School

Ella Hemmings Brownsburg High School

Quinci Thomas Brownsburg High School

Gabby Dean Columbus East High School

Callie Jo Celichowski Floyd Central High School

Ella Ann Chapman Greensburg High School

Molly Urban Martinsville High School

Ramsey Gary Pendleton Heights High School

Ella Scott Plainfield High School

Grace Purichia Providence High School

Olivia Grace Fish Seymour High School

Elle Patterson Tri-West Senior High School

Emilee Hill Yorktown High School

Coaches:

Terri Purichia Providence High School

Stephane Bloom Yorktown High School

1A-2A Indiana All-Star Rosters

NORTH ALL STARS

Sydney Swan Clinton Prairie High School

Avery Volkert FW Blackhawk Christian HS

Emiline Wood FW Blackhawk Christian HS

Daya Greene Madison Grant High School

Mandee Weisenburger Pioneer High School

Cora Baker South Adams High School

Peyton Pries South Adams High School

Allianah Lopez Southwood High School

Ashlee Schram Tipton High School

Ashlynn Cruz Wabash High School

Jade Stumbo Wabash High School

Emma Tracy Wabash High School

Macie Bowden Wapahani High School

Camryn Wise Wapahani High School

Coaches:

Anne Boyer FW Blackhawk Christian

Kati Weir Wapahani High School

SOUTH ALL-STARS

Brianna Bucher Bloomfield High School

Emily Kerce Crawford County High School

Cierra Lathrop Scecina Memorial High School

Abigail McCoy Scecina Memorial High School

Kylie Cooksey Linton‐Stockton High School

Samantha Luttel North Decatur High School

Anna Supe Park Tudor High School

Ava Smith Park Tudor High School

Desha Van Veldhuizen Park Tudor High School

Emmaline Leatherman Shawe Memorial High School

Kennedy Wagaman Sullivan High School

Jaylin Boger Tecumseh High School

Brianna Marx Tecumseh High School

Madison Brown Triton Central High School

Coaches

Katie Johnson Tecumseh High School

Scott Vanderkolk Linton‐Stockton High School

2022 INDIANA ALL-STAR JUNIOR ROSTERS

NORTH ALL-STARS

Mya Ball Angola High School

Samantha Christen Bellmont High School

Delaney Lawson Bellmont High School

Olivia Gisslen Carroll High School

Jersey Loyer Concordia Lutheran High School

Abbie Cresse Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian High School

Breonna Goss Hamilton Southeastern High School

Lauren Harden Hamilton Southeastern High School

Tiffany Snook Hamilton Southeastern High School

Rachel Vorst Lafayette Central Cathollic High School

Allie Shondell McCutcheon High School

Riley Resmer Noblesville High School

Addyson Viers Triton High School

Isabelle Poehlein Zionsville High School

Coach: Robb Painter

SOUTH ALL-STARS

Katie Kopshever Castle High School

Taylor Lewis Cathedral High School

Kamryn Utley Cathedral High School

Avery Parris Evans. Reitz Memorial High School

Jenna Heidbreder Floyd Central High School

Alaleh Tolliver North Central High School

Emery Moore North Central High School

Sophia Mayo Perry Meridian High School

Camila Adams Providence High School

Makenzie Wagner Providence High School

Aly Kirkhoff Roncalli High School

Lillian Merk Terre Haute South Vigo High School

Mia Loyd Terre Haute South Vigo High School

Addi Rains Yorktown High School

