Garrett girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot confirmed Thursday that he has retired from coaching after 28 years as a coach, the last 12 seasons as head coach of the Railroaders. Lapadot was 193-91 as head coach at Garrett, winning four sectional titles – three of them coming in the last four seasons – and a regional title in 2022, when the Railroaders went 27-2 and were knocked out of the tournament by eventual state champion South Bend Washington in the Class 3A semistate championship. Lapadot's 2013-14 team went 23-1 and suffered its first loss in the regional round.
He was the 2022 Junior All-Stars head coach and will be an assistant for the girls senior All-Stars team this June.