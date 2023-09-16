The Warsaw Tigers took second at their home girls golf sectional on Saturday with a team score of 333 at Stonehenge Golf Course in Winona Lake.
They were 18 strokes back of Culver Academies, which defended its title from 2022. Culver Academies' Lynne Zhang also repeated as individual medalist: This time, she and Warsaw's Abbey Peterson each shot even-par 71s, and Zhang prevailed in a seven-hole playoff. Warsaw's Olivia Robinson-Gay was fifth, carding an 82.
Plymouth placed third with a score of 355 and is the final team from the sectional to advance to next Friday's East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk.
Whitko took fifth with a team score of 436, Columbia City was seventh at 437 and Wawasee was seventh at 455.
Homestead Sectional: At Chestnut Hills, Homestead's sectional title streak now stands at 15 straight as the Spartans swept the top five spots and won with a team score of 291 on Friday, 106 strokes ahead of runner-up Norwell. Bellmont placed third and will advance with a score of 404. Homestead's Cassidy Ayres was the individual medalist with a score of 67 (5-under-par), followed by Eliza Saal (70), Scarlett Senk (72), Breana Knoll (82) and Domenica Casini (83). Bluffton's Emma Schwartz placed sixth with a score of 84 and will advance as an individual, as will Kendyll Zimmerman of New Haven (99).
Northridge Sectional: At Meadow Valley, Carroll won a sectional title for a third straight year with a team score of 316, edging Northridge by six strokes on Friday. Concord was third at 397. Taylor Larkins tied with Northridge's Alex Reschly at 74 (1-over), although Reschly prevailed in a playoff. Marissa GeRue was fourth with a 77 and Maggie Carr was fifth at 81. Lily Obum of East Noble earned the third individual advancing spot by carding an 81.
Angola Sectional: At Zollner, DeKalb had missed out on a trip to regionals by the narrowest of margins in each of the last two years, but on Friday the Barons ran away from the field with a score of 337, well ahead of runner-up Concordia (374) and Bishop Dwenger (385). DeKalb's Sophie Pfister was the individual medalist with a score of 78, while her teammates Paige Williams and Grace Pfister and Bishop Dwenger's Lily Stowe all shot 86. Fremont's Khloe Glendening (89), Leo's Alexa Bremer (90) and Northrop's Danika Eagle (91) will advance as individuals.