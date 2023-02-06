In American high school sports, there is no team as dominant as the Carmel girls swim team, which has won 37 state titles, including every state title since 1987.
Only 11 Indiana girls swim titles have been claimed by other teams, and the Greyhounds’ streak shows no sign of ending this year as Carmel has the fastest seed time in seven of 11 swimming events coming into the state finals Friday at Saturday at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis.
In this sort of environment, second place still counts as a momentous achievement. The Carroll girls have claimed second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay in each of the last four years (the Chargers took third in 2018), and seniors Kirsten Lee and Natalie Marshall have every intention of keeping that streak alive.
Carmel once again has the top seed time in that race (the Greyhounds have won in each of the four years), while Carroll comes into Friday’s prelims with the sixth fastest time from the sectional round at 1:35.58.
“I’d love to go another year getting state runner-up in the 200 free relay, because we’ve done that every year (I’ve been in school),” Marshall said after the Chargers defended their South Side Sectional title on Saturday.
But this year, some of Carroll’s stiffest competition in the 200 free might come from not-so-far away Wawasee. Fishers is seeded second in the event with a sectional time of 1:34.45, and Wawasee is third at 1:34.78. The Warriors didn’t even compete in the 200 free at the state finals last year, but this year they have qualified for the meet in all three relays.
Wawasee sisters Julie and Alexis Mishler finished fifth and sixth in the 50 free at last year’s state finals and then flipped their order of finish in the 100 free, with Alexis taking sixth and Julie eighth. Both have qualified again in both events: Julie, a sophomore, is seeded second in the 100 free after winning her sectional in 50.46 and has the third-fastest time (22.87) coming into the 50 free. Senior Alexis, who signed with Florida Gulf Coast, is seeded third in the 100 free with a time of 50.72 and fifth in the 50 free at 23.23.
The Fort Wayne area has a few other strong contenders in the relays: Homestead won the 200 medley relay, the first event contested at the South Side Sectional, in 1:44.61, which ranks fifth in the state. Wawasee is seeded eighth and Carroll ninth. The Chargers recorded a time of 3:30.27 in the 400 free, which is the fourth-fastest across all sectionals – the same position they finished in at last year’s state finals.
Other top local seeds in swimming events include Carroll’s Savannah Farlee (fifth in the 100 butterfly in 54.90), Wayne junior Luca McGee (seventh in the 100 breast in 1:03.71), Homestead’s Ripley Merritt (seventh in the butterfly in 55.62) and Lee in the 100 free (eighth, 51.90).
Snider sophomore Amelia Rinehart, the reigning regional dive champion, was the only freshman to reach the final round of the state diving competition last year and placed fourth with a score of 493.30. But she has been smashing her scores from last year in recent weeks. She broke her own SAC record with a dive still to go at the 2023 conference meet and went on to win with a score of 573.70, and she won her second sectional title on Saturday with a score of 539.65, bettering last year’s winning score by more than 50 points.
Rinehart will compete at the Hamilton Southeastern diving regional today along with Elizabeth Murotani of Homestead, Nya Meade of Bishop Dwenger and Kendyl Kinsey of Carroll. No other divers in the regional scored within 100 points of Rinehart’s sectional score from Saturday.
Warsaw freshmen Titiksha Gorhe and Sophia Stewart, who went 1-2 at their home sectional with scores of 318.70 and 307.60, will compete at the Mishawaka Regional today.