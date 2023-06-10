CONVERSE – The Heritage Patriots held their opponents scoreless over the first 15 innings of play at the Class 3A North Semistate at Oak Hill on Saturday, but it still wasn't enough to punch a ticket to the state finals.
The Patriots (20-8) prevailed in a marathon semifinal matchup in the morning game, beating Frankfort 2-0 in 11 innings, and Heritage pitcher Morgan Andrews held No. 2 Andrean hitless for the first four innings of evening final.
But Andrean (28-6-1) opened the floodgates in the fifth inning, scoring four runs and adding four more in the sixth to take an 8-2 victory and win the 10th semistate title in program history.
The 59ers are set to face Silver Creek in the state finals, which will be held next weekend at Victory Field in Indianapolis.