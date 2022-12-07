Heritage will celebrate the dedication of Cheri Gilbert Court at 6:30 p.m. Friday, ahead of the Patriots girls game against Southern Wells.
Gilbert, who was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, coached the Heritage girls basketball team to the state title in 1982, and that squad remains the only team champion in Heritage High School history in any sport. Heritage was also the smallest school to ever win a girls basketball championship during the single-class era.
In her 10 years as coach, Gilbert also led the Patriots to five ACAC titles, five sectional championships, three regional titles and three semistate wins.
She was Heritage's athletic director from 2010 to 2017.