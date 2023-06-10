CONVERSE – Heritage was held scoreless for the first 10 innings of the Class 3A Semistate semifinal at Oak Hill on Saturday, but when the Hot Dogs were forced to remove their starting pitcher in the 11th the Patriots brought two runs across the plate to win 2-0.
Heritage (20-7) will now play in the semistate title game at Oak Hill at 8 p.m. today.
Frankfort (19-13) starting pitcher Jose Lopez-Alanis struck out 14, including the first batter of the 11th, but that final strikeout put him at 125 pitches, and his outing was over due to IHSAA pitch count rules.
Lopez-Alanis was replaced by Carlos Lopez, who got a fly out from his first batter faced. But Lopez then hit Heritage starting pitcher Noah Redmon with a pitch and walked Jackson Bearman. Dalton White knocked a single to left to score Redmon and break the deadlock, and Morgan Andrews padded the lead with a single to center.
"It felt amazing, battling through, competing the whole time, and being the ones to come out on top," Redmon said. "It would've sucked if we lost, but to come out on top was good."
Redmon played his part in the pitcher's duel, tossing seven scoreless innings before turning the ball over to Landon Lybarger, who notched another four scoreless innings.
"Locating my slider was good, and my fastball on the outside corner was good," Redmon said. "If I couldn't do that, they would've hit everything."
The second semifinal between Norwell and Andrean was postponed to 3 p.m. because the first semifinal took so long. Heritage will face the winner for the chance to advance to their second baseball state finals.