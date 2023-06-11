CONVERSE – Heritage held its opponents scoreless for 15 consecutive innings at the Class 3A North Semistate at Oak Hill on Saturday, but it still wasn't enough for the Patriots to punch a ticket to next week's state finals.
In the day's first semifinal, the Patriots (20-8) prevailed 2-0 in an 11-inning pitchers duel against Frankfort. In the evening championship, Heritage pitcher Morgan Andrews held No. 2 Andrean hitless for the first four innings, but the 59ers opened the floodgates and scored four runs in both the fifth and the sixth innings to beat Heritage 8-2.
Andrean (28-6-1), which knocked Norwell out of the tournament earlier Saturday, will play Silver Creek for the state title on Friday at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
"Every year, there are only four teams out of over 400 that finish the season on a winning note, and there are easily 390-some teams that would easily trade places," Heritage coach Dean Lehrman said. "They have nothing to hang their heads about. I couldn't be prouder of every single one of them, what they've accomplished."
Heritage junior Noah Redmon pitched seven scoreless innings against the Hot Dogs (19-13) in the semifinal, giving up three hits while striking out nine, and sophomore Landon Lybarger picked up the win in relief, keeping Frankfort off the board for the final four innings.
"Locating my slider was good, and my fastball on the outside corner was good," Redmon said. "If I couldn't do that, they would've hit everything."
Frankfort pitcher Jose Lopez-Alanis gave an incredible performance, holding the Patriots scoreless for 10 innings. He struck out the first Heritage batter in the top of the 11th – his 14th K of the outing – before pitch count rules forced him to hand over the ball. Carlos Lopez took over and with two outs he hit Redmon with a pitch to give the Patriots their first base runner since the eighth. Jackson Bearman then drew a walk to put runners on first and second and Dalton White singled to left to score Redmon. Andrews followed up with another single to center that scored Bearman to make it 2-0.
Lybarger retired the Hot Dogs in order in the bottom of the 11th to send the Patriots through to the championship game.
"It felt amazing, battling through, competing the whole time, and being the ones to come out on top," Redmon said. "It would've sucked if we lost, but to come out on top was good."
The Patriots have come from behind to win multiple times this postseason, but they made sure they didn't fall behind early in Saturday's championship game. Bearman was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the second inning, and he moved to second when Andrews, who was Heritage's starting pitcher of the evening game, singled to center. With two outs in the inning, Thomson Keppel hit a chopper up the third baseline that scored Bearman.
That was enough to give Heritage the lead for several innings, but in the bottom of the fifth Andrean's Jack Vogt broke up the no-hit bit with a line-drive single into right. Noah Chase drew a walk to put runners on first and second, and the 59ers then proceeded to pick Heritage apart with bunts. The first was a perfectly-placed bunt by pinch hitter Angel Ramirez, and Vogt tied the game at 1 on an errant throw by the pitcher. Another walk and a comebacker that glanced off of Andrews quickly gave Andrean a 3-1 lead, and the 59ers pulled ahead 4-1 on a successful double-steal, with courtesy runner Andres Allred racing home from third.
The bottom of the sixth inning was more of the same. James Kirk led off the inning with a single to left-center, and the 59ers laid down three straight bunts without recording an out. By the time Andrews retired Kirk, who was batting for the second time in the inning, to end the sixth, Heritage trailed 8-1.
The Patriots loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh – and scored their second run of the game when reliever Charles Sollars was called for a balk – but the final three Heritage batters all struck out, ending the season and preventing the Patriots from reaching the state finals for the second time.
It didn't take as long for the Andrean bats to come alive in the semifinal against Norwell earlier Saturday. After one inning, it looked as though the game would be a slugfest, but the Norwell (23-8) offense fell quiet while Andrean kept pushing runners across the plate, and the 59ers prevailed 8-3.
Norwell starting pitcher Lane Lewis walked two of the first three batters he faced, and Andrean's Kirk singled to left to score the 59ers' first run. That was followed by another RBI single, this time by Vogt, a hit batter, a passed ball and an error, and by the end of the half inning Andrean held a 4-0 lead.
Norwell punched back in the bottom of the first: Luke Graft, Brody Bolyn, Lleyton Bailey, Cale Mallery and Trey Bodenheimer strung together singles to plate three runs and keep the game competitive – or so it seemed.
Luke McBride and Drew Graft each hit singles off of Andrean pitcher Garrett Benko to kick off the bottom of the second, and the 59ers decided not to wait to make the pitching change. They brought in Ivan Mastalski, who pitched six scoreless innings in relief, allowing just two more hits. Benko would return to the mound in the second game, pitching the first six innings against Heritage.
The 59ers, however, pulled further ahead with a two-run homer hit by Kirk in the third inning and additional runs in the fourth and sixth.