Heritage football coach Casey Kolkman has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week after the Patriots (3-1) beat Class A No. 3 South Adams 28-27 on Friday.
It was Heritage's first win over South Adams since 2015 and the first time the Patriots have started the season 3-1 or better since 2014.
Kolkman is in his third season at Heritage and has led the Patriots to a 9-13 record in that time.
South Adams – which had not lost an ACAC matchup to any team other than Adams Central since falling to Jay County in 2018 – took a 27-21 lead with just over two minutes to play in Friday night's game, but the Patriots responded with a touchdown drive capped by an 18-yard pass from Kobe Meyer to Adam Whitman.