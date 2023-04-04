New Haven wide receiver Mylan Graham announced his commitment to Ohio State football on Tuesday. The Buckeyes kicked off Graham's recruitment last summer, making him his first offer on June 1. Since then, he'd received offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia, as well as Indiana and Purdue.
Graham had 48 catches for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last fall. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State and the All-NE8 first-team.
A 5-star recruit according to 247 Sports, Graham is the No. 5 wide receiver prospect in the country and Indiana's No. 1 football recruit in the class of 2024.
Other commitments
Snider: Senior wide receiver Kamari Juarez announced his commitment to Marian football on Tuesday.
Visits
Leo: Sophomore Brock Schott announced he visited Wisconsin on March 30. He also visited Indiana on March 25 and Louisville earlier in March, where he received an offer. He's listed an an Athlete-TE-DE.