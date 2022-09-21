Undefeated Norwell football moved up one spot to No. 5 in Class 3A in IFCA Week 6 poll. The Knights (5-0) remain No. 4 in this week's AP poll.
West Lafayette (5-0) remains the Class 3A No. 1 in both polls.
In Class 6A, Carroll (5-0) remains No. 7 in the coaches poll and moved up two spots into a tie for fifth in the AP poll. Warsaw (4-1) is no longer receiving votes in either poll. Brownsburg (5-1) is the top-ranked team in both polls.
Adams Central (5-0) remains the Class A No. 2 in both polls, and South Adams (4-1) moved up a spot to No. 5 in both. Indianapolis Lutheran (5-0) is the top-ranked team in both polls.
Snider (4-1) held steady as the Class 5A No. 4 in both polls. Bishop Dwenger (3-2) fell three spots to No. 9 in the coaches poll and received votes in the AP, while North Side (3-2) moved up to No. 10 according the IFCA and up a spot to No. 9 according to the AP. Whiteland (5-0) is No. 1 in both polls.
In Class 2A, Bishop Luers (2-3) fell two spots to No. 8 in the IFCA and received votes in the AP poll, while Eastside (3-2) received votes in each. Linton-Stockton (5-0) is atop both polls.
New Palestine (5-0) is the Class 4A No. 1 in both polls. East Noble (3-2) is no longer receiving votes.
The full polls for Week 6 are listed below:
2022 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (Week 6)
6A
1. Brownsburg 5-0 (9) 99
2. Center Grove 4-1 (1) 90
3. Indpls Cathedral 3-1 76
4. Hamilton SE 5-0 64
5. Ben Davis 3-2 58
6. Carmel 3-2 53
7. Carroll (Allen) 5-0 39
8. Fishers 3-2 18
9. Westfield 3-2 14
10. Lawrence Central 3-2 12
Others receiving votes: Penn 3-2 (10), Crown Point 5-0 (9), Elkhart 4-1 (6), Zionsville 4-1 (3), Warren Central 2-3 (1)
5A
1. Whiteland 5-0 (10) 100
2. Mishawaka 5-0 84
3. Merrillville 4-1 78
4. FW Snider 4-1 73
5. Valparaiso 4-1 58
6. Castle 4-1 46
7. Bloomington South 4-1 34
8. Harrison (WL) 4-1 32
9. FW Dwenger 3-2 17
10. FW North 3-2 13
Others receiving votes: Franklin 3-2 (10), Decatur Central 2-3 (1), Michigan City 1-4 (1)
4A
1. New Palestine 5-0 (7) 97
2. Indpls Roncalli 5-0 (3) 92
3. Mooresville 5-0 76
4. Kokomo 5-0 67
5. East Central 4-1 53
6. Northwood 5-0 49
7. New Prairie 5-0 35
8. Brebeuf Jesuit 3-1 32
9. Evansville Reitz 5-0 26
10. Greenfield Central 4-1 18
Others receiving votes: Martinsville 4-1 (5), Kankakee Valley 4-1 (2)
3A
1. West Lafayette 5-0 (7) 94
2. Indpls Chatard 3-2 (3) 91
3. Gibson Southern 5-0 84
4. Tri-West 4-1 60
5. Norwell 5-0 54
6. Hanover Central 5-0 44
7. Western Boone 4-1 37
8. Lawrenceburg 4-1 26
9. Guerin Catholic 3-2 19
10. Owen Valley 5-0 15
Others receiving votes: Southridge 4-1 (10), Oak Hill 5-0 (8), South Dearborn 5-0 (5), Vincennes Lincoln 3-2 (3), Batesville 2-3 (1), Indian Creek 3-2 (1), Yorktown 4-1 (1)
2A
1. Linton-Stockton 5-0 (9) 98 2. Indpls Scecina 5-0 (1) 85
3. Andrean 3-2 82
4. LaVille 5-0 70
5. Evansville Mater Dei 3-2 55
6. Triton Central 4-1 39
7. Lewis Cass 5-0 29
8. FW Luers 2-3 27
9. Lafayette CC 3-2 26
10. Eastbrook 3-2 16
Others receiving votes: Heritage Christian 3-2 (15), Alexandria 4-1 (4), Brownstown Central 4-1 (2), Eastside 3-2 (2)
1A
1. Indpls Lutheran 5-0 (9) 99
2. Adams Central 5-0 (1) 91
3. North Judson 5-0 75
4. North Decatur 5-0 68
5. South Adams 4-1 48
6. Park Tudor 4-1 46
7. Carroll (Flora) 5-0 43
8. South Putnam 4-1 24
9. Triton 4-1 20
10. Tri 4-1 19
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 3-2 (2), Edinburgh 4-1 (2), Monroe Central 2-2 (2), Madison-Grant 4-1 (1), Providence 4-0 (1)
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Brownsburg (12) 5-0 330 1
2. Center Grove (5) 4-1 314 2
3. Indpls Cathedral - 3-1 260 3
4. Hamilton Southeastern - 5-0 230 4
5. Carmel - 3-2 162 5
(tie) Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 5-0 162 7
7. Indpls Ben Davis - 3-2 154 8
8. Westfield - 3-2 72 6
9. Crown Point - 5-0 60 NR
10. Zionsville - 4-1 46 10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 40. Lawrence Central 18. Elkhart 14. Penn 8.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Whiteland (15) 5-0 336 1
2. Mishawaka (2) 5-0 294 2
3. Merrillville - 4-1 272 3
4. Ft. Wayne Snider - 4-1 242 4
5. Valparaiso - 4-1 202 5
6. Castle - 4-1 154 9
7. Bloomington South - 4-1 120 T10
8. Lafayette Harrison - 4-1 94 NR
9. Ft. Wayne North - 3-2 88 T10
10. Franklin - 3-2 32 6
Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 26. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 4. Ev. North 2. Columbus East 2. Terre Haute South 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (15) 5-0 336 1
2. Indpls Roncalli (2) 5-0 306 2
3. Mooresville - 5-0 248 3
4. NorthWood - 5-0 194 T5
5. E. Central - 4-1 184 4
6. New Prairie - 5-0 172 T5
7. Kokomo - 5-0 146 7
8. Indpls Brebeuf - 3-1 104 8
9. Ev. Reitz - 5-0 80 9
10. Martinsville - 4-1 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 22. Greenfield 10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 8. Hobart 2. Northview 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (11) 5-0 326 1
2. Gibson Southern (1) 5-0 284 2
3. Indpls Chatard (5) 3-2 270 3
4. Norwell - 5-0 230 4
5. Tri-West - 4-1 174 5
6. Oak Hill - 5-0 140 7
7. Hanover Central - 5-0 102 10
8. Western Boone - 4-1 98 8
9. Owen Valley - 5-0 60 NR
10. Lawrenceburg - 4-1 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 46. Southridge 30. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Yorktown 12. Vincennes 10. Calumet 4. Jimtown 4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Linton (13) 5-0 306 1
2. Indpls Scecina (1) 5-0 290 2
3. Andrean (2) 3-2 256 3
4. LaVille (1) 5-0 240 4
5. Ev. Mater Dei - 3-2 176 8
6. Triton Central - 4-1 170 T6
7. Cass - 5-0 130 10
8. Heritage Christian - 3-2 58 T6
9. Lafayette Catholic - 3-2 54 NR
10. Alexandria - 4-1 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 38. Southmont 26. N. Posey 22. Brownstown 20. Eastside 16. Eastbrook 12. Rochester 6.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 5-0 332 1
2. Adams Central (2) 5-0 304 2
3. N. Judson - 5-0 242 3
4. N. Decatur - 5-0 228 5
5. S. Adams - 4-1 178 6
6. Carroll (Flora) - 5-0 146 8
7. Indpls Park Tudor - 4-1 136 4
8. S. Putnam - 4-1 82 9
9. Tecumseh - 5-0 68 10
10. Triton - 4-1 64 NR
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40. Providence 24. Tri 16. Covenant Christian 6. Edinburgh 4.