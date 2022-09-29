Huntington North swept South Adams and Norwell swept Bellmont in the Norwell Boys Tennis Sectional semifinals on Wednesday. The Vikings and Knights will play for the sectional title at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Huntington North's Max Fusselman beat South Adams 1 singles player Conner Hyman 6-0, 6-0; Braeden Christianson beat Gabe Neuenschwander 6-2, 6-0, at 2 singles and Sean Holmes beat Ian Neuenschwander 6-0, 6-0, at 3 singles. The Huntington North 1 doubles duo of Joseph Bowers and Ethan Zahn beat William Mawhorr and Dulce Vincent Sabio 6-3, 6-0, and Dale Schweller and Mason Kline beat Brayden Grandlinard and Kane Sturwold 6-0, 6-2.
Norwell's Ethan Ottinger beat Dustin Henkenius 6-0, 6-1, at 1 singles; Gavin Reynolds beat Jacob Hirn 6-3, 6-4 at 2 singles and Bodie Zimmer won by forfeit at 3 singles. Norwell's 1 doubles team of Branson Chaney and Winston Frauhiger beat Bryson Ball and Hayden Huss 6-2, 6-2, and Jaden Payne and Jake Hoover beat Benjamin Mendoza and Layne LeMaster 6-0, 6-0, at 2 doubles.
Carroll Sectional: Leo (12-3) beat Northrop (3-9) 4-1 and Snider (10-6) swept Churubusco in the first round of the sectional tournament. Leo will play Blackhawk Christian and Snider will play Carroll in the semifinals Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Leo's 1 singles player Aaron Brandenberger (15-3) beat Hayden Lepley 6-0, 6-0, and 3 singles player Gabe Stanchine beat Isaac Vaughn 6-0, 6-0. Lions 1 doubles team Isaac Copeland and Andrew Roth beat Cameron Nolan and Amari Lewis 6-0, 6-1, while 2 doubles team Eli LaGrange and Rowan Pfister beat Jaxon Worrell and Trey Clark 6-0, 6-0. Leo's 2 singles player Evan Winters was leading 6-0, 4-1 over Aidan Derry but retired, giving Northrop a point.
Snider's Talan Rowe beat Churubusco's Mason Young 6-3, 6-4, at 1 singles; Camden Davis beat Henry Caulk at 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Jack Mohrman and Max Mohrman beat Gage Crick and Mason Jacks 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4, and 1 doubles. Snider's 3 singles player Tavis Rowe and 2 doubles team of Tyler Martin and Colden Kline won by forfeit.
Concordia Sectional: Bishop Dwenger swept New Haven 5-0 and will move on to a semifinal matchup with North Side at 5:15 p.m. Friday. Concordia will play South Side in the other semifinal.
At 1 singles, William McArdle beat Mascen McNeil, 7-5, 7-5, at 1 singles. At 2 singles, Remington Miller beat Jordan Johnson 6-0, 6-2. At 3 singles, Brady Meyer beat Camden Beard 7-5, 6-1. At 1 doubles, Benjamin Sarrazine and Connor Phillips beat Gavin Smith and Brayden Eagleson 6-2, 6-1, and at 2 doubles Louie Ciocca and Daniel Bogle beat Jordan Wolf and Ezra Yoquelet 7-5, 6-0.
DeKalb Sectional: DeKalb beat Angola and Fremont beat Prairie Heights in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday, both by the score of 4-1. The Barons and Eagles will play for the sectional title Thursday at 5 p.m.
DeKalb 1 singles player Owen Holwerda beat William Buchanan 6-1, 6-1, DeKalb's Wyatt Derrow beat Haven Stockamp 6-1, 6-0, at 2 singles and DeKalb's Grant Stuckey beat Johan Calo Mina 6-0, 6-1, at 3 singles. DeKalb's 1 doubles team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel beat Quinian Aldred and Brady Warren 6-4, 6-0. Angola's lone win came from 2 doubles team Maxwell Brandon and Jedidiah Mortorff over Matthew Beckmann and Grant Fetter, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Prairie Heights's lone win came a 1 singles, where Leyton Byler beat Brody Foulk 6-2, 6-1. The Eagles won the other four matches: Colton Guthrie beat Breyton Ambler at 2 singles, 6-3, 6-0; Corbin Beeman won by forfeit at 3 singles; Andrew McEntarfer and Aiden Dornbus beat Keean German and Braeden Morr 6-1, 6-1, at 1 doubles and Tyler Miller and Jeremy Rode beat Spencer Zook and Landry Keipper 6-0, 6-0, at 2 doubles.
Warsaw Sectional: Whitko defeated Tippecanoe Valley 3-2 in the sectional first round, winning all three singles positions while losing both doubles matches. Whitko's 1 singles player David Ousley beat Dylan Neese 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, Allesandro Uncini beat Cameron Manuel 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 at 2 singles; and Blake Schroeder beat Wyatt Reiter 6-1, 6-0. Tippecanoe Valley 1 doubles team Cody Smith and Annikan Pettit beat Caleb Beer and Keaton Cornell 6-1, 6-2, and 2 doubles Cooper Walls and Tristyn Rago beat Reid Deneve and Aiden Baldridge 6-0, 6-1. Whitko will face Warsaw in the sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Columbia City will face Wawasee in the other semifinal.
Homestead Sectional: Homestead beat Wayne 5-0 and Canterbury beat Bishop Luers 4-1 in the sectional semifinals. The Spartans and Cavaliers will play for a sectional title at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
East Noble Sectional: Westview beat West Noble 4-1 in the sectional opener. Westview will now face Lakeland in the semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday, and East Noble and Central Noble will play in the other semifinal.
Girls Soccer
Norwell 7, Woodlan 0: At Ossian, Addy Archbold and Makenzie Fuess each scored two goals to lead the Knights (9-6, 3-4 NE8) to victory in the regular-season finale. Grace Mann, Karrigan Melcher and Anna Thomas each scored once for Norwell, while Gracie Rinkenberger and Abby Wagner each spent time in goal in the shutout. The Knights will play Heritage at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Bellmont Sectional on Tuesday. Woodlan finishes the regular season 11-5.
Boys Soccer
Carroll 5, East Noble 0: At Kendallville, Brayden Macy, Derek Lanning, Trey Theard, Liam Ormiston and Jacob Douglass each scored a goal for the Chargers (8-4-1). Lanning also assisted two goals and Finn Stafford had one assist. Goalkeeper Will Stanley made one save in the shutout.
Volleyball
Woodlan 3, Garrett 0: At Woodburn, the Warriors (17-9, 3-2 ACAC) swept the Railroaders 25-7, 25-21, 25-15. Avah Smith had 10 kills and 16 digs for Woodlan and Alyssa Harvery 12 assists and 10 digs.