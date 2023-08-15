The Leo girls soccer team is ranked No. 2 in the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll, which was released on Monday. Bellmont is seventh and Bishop Dwenger (0-1) ninth in Class 2A. The Canterbury girls are ranked third in Class A. Homestead is fifth and Class 3A and Carroll (1-0) is 19th. 

On the boys side, Canterbury is ranked fifth in Class 2A and Bishop Dwenger is 14th. Blackhawk Christian is 15th in Class A. 

The full polls are listed below.

ISCA High School Boys Soccer 1A, 2A and 3A Soccer Polls – (8/14/23)

3A

1. Carmel

2. Noblesville

3. Zionsville

4. Fishers

5. Columbus North

6. Hamilton SE

7. Brownsburg

8. Lake Central

9. Pike

10. Castle

11. Bloomington South

12. Penn

13. Cathedral

14. Goshen

15. Hobart

16. Center Grove

17. Chesterton

18. Northridge

19. Elkhart

20. Munster

2A

1. Brebeuf Jesuit

2. Ev. Memorial

3. Mishawaka Marian

4. West Lafayette

5. Canterbury

6. SB St. Joseph

7. Heritage Christian (Indpls)

8. Speedway

9. Providence

10. Guerin Catholic

11. Culver Academies

12. Washington Community

13. Bremen

14. Bishop Dwenger

15. Bishop Noll

16. Heritage Hills

17. Illiana Christian

18. Bishop Chatard

19. Northwood

20. Cascade

1A

1. Park Tudor

2. Westview

3. Covenant Christian (Indpls)

4. University

5. Faith Christian

6. Bethany Christian

7. Switzerland County

8. Greenwood Christian

9. Forest Park

10. Wheeler

11. Carroll (Flora)

12. Kouts

13. South Knox

14. Oldenburg Academy

15. Blackhawk Christian

16. Southwestern (Shelby)

17. North White

18. Bethesda Christian

19. Southwestern (Hanover)

20. Providence Cristo Rey

ISCA GIRLS Week 1 POLL

3A

1. Carmel

2. Noblesville

3. Hamilton Southeastern

4. Castle

5. Homestead

6. Zionsville

7. Saint Joseph

8. Center Grove

9. Cathedral

10. Crown Point

11. Bloomington South

12. East Central

13. Brownsburg

14. Fishers

15. Penn

16. Reitz

17. Chesterton

18. Valparaiso

19. Carroll (FW)

20. Westfield

2A

1. Evansville Memorial

2. Leo

3. Mishawaka Marian

4. Chatard

5. Brebeuf

6. Guerin Catholic

7. Bellmont

8. West Lafayette

9. Bishop Dwenger

10. Lawrenceburg

11. Washington

12. Hanover Central

13. Hamilton Heights

14. Monrovia

15. Tri West

16. Northwood

17. Western

18. Batesville

19. Gibson Southern

20. Silver Creek

1A

1. Park Tudor

2. Mater Dei

3. FW Canterbury

4. Heritage Christian

5. Providence

6. Andrean

7. Faith Christian

8. Forest Park

9. Evansville Christian

10. Covenant Christian

11. Switzerland County

12. Oldenburg

13. Trinity

14. Illiana Christian

15. Westview

16. Tipton

17. Argos

18. Muncie Burris

19. DeMotte Christian

20. Cascade

