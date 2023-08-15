The Leo girls soccer team is ranked No. 2 in the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll, which was released on Monday. Bellmont is seventh and Bishop Dwenger (0-1) ninth in Class 2A. The Canterbury girls are ranked third in Class A. Homestead is fifth and Class 3A and Carroll (1-0) is 19th.
On the boys side, Canterbury is ranked fifth in Class 2A and Bishop Dwenger is 14th. Blackhawk Christian is 15th in Class A.
The full polls are listed below.
ISCA High School Boys Soccer 1A, 2A and 3A Soccer Polls – (8/14/23)
3A
1. Carmel
2. Noblesville
3. Zionsville
4. Fishers
5. Columbus North
6. Hamilton SE
7. Brownsburg
8. Lake Central
9. Pike
10. Castle
11. Bloomington South
12. Penn
13. Cathedral
14. Goshen
15. Hobart
16. Center Grove
17. Chesterton
18. Northridge
19. Elkhart
20. Munster
2A
1. Brebeuf Jesuit
2. Ev. Memorial
3. Mishawaka Marian
4. West Lafayette
5. Canterbury
6. SB St. Joseph
7. Heritage Christian (Indpls)
8. Speedway
9. Providence
10. Guerin Catholic
11. Culver Academies
12. Washington Community
13. Bremen
14. Bishop Dwenger
15. Bishop Noll
16. Heritage Hills
17. Illiana Christian
18. Bishop Chatard
19. Northwood
20. Cascade
1A
1. Park Tudor
2. Westview
3. Covenant Christian (Indpls)
4. University
5. Faith Christian
6. Bethany Christian
7. Switzerland County
8. Greenwood Christian
9. Forest Park
10. Wheeler
11. Carroll (Flora)
12. Kouts
13. South Knox
14. Oldenburg Academy
15. Blackhawk Christian
16. Southwestern (Shelby)
17. North White
18. Bethesda Christian
19. Southwestern (Hanover)
20. Providence Cristo Rey
ISCA GIRLS Week 1 POLL
3A
1. Carmel
2. Noblesville
3. Hamilton Southeastern
4. Castle
5. Homestead
6. Zionsville
7. Saint Joseph
8. Center Grove
9. Cathedral
10. Crown Point
11. Bloomington South
12. East Central
13. Brownsburg
14. Fishers
15. Penn
16. Reitz
17. Chesterton
18. Valparaiso
19. Carroll (FW)
20. Westfield
2A
1. Evansville Memorial
2. Leo
3. Mishawaka Marian
4. Chatard
5. Brebeuf
6. Guerin Catholic
7. Bellmont
8. West Lafayette
9. Bishop Dwenger
10. Lawrenceburg
11. Washington
12. Hanover Central
13. Hamilton Heights
14. Monrovia
15. Tri West
16. Northwood
17. Western
18. Batesville
19. Gibson Southern
20. Silver Creek
1A
1. Park Tudor
2. Mater Dei
3. FW Canterbury
4. Heritage Christian
5. Providence
6. Andrean
7. Faith Christian
8. Forest Park
9. Evansville Christian
10. Covenant Christian
11. Switzerland County
12. Oldenburg
13. Trinity
14. Illiana Christian
15. Westview
16. Tipton
17. Argos
18. Muncie Burris
19. DeMotte Christian
20. Cascade