Homestead and Blackhawk Christian are ranked in the top 20 in this week's IBCA boys basketball poll.
The Spartans (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 4. They remain undefeated after beating Bishop Luers 79-60 on Friday.
The Braves (6-0) jumped into the top 20 this week, appearing at No. 13. Blackhawk Christian had three wins this week, beating South Side 67-42 on Tuesday, Canterbury 71-43 on Friday and No. 16 Chesterton in the Champions of Character Classic at Grace on Saturday.
The Spartans and Braves will play each other at Homestead on Jan. 10.
Norwell (6-1), which has won six straight, continues to receive votes after beating Adams Central 78-52 on Monday and DeKalb 66-49 in an NE8 matchup on Friday.
Ben Davis (9-0) received all 20 first-place votes. Cathedral (5-1) is ranked second and Penn (6-0) third.
The full poll is listed below:
Indiana Basketball Coaches Association
Poll Results - December 18, 2022 Poll
(Rank, School, Total Points, Record, 1st Place Votes)
1. Ben Davis, 400, 9-0
2. Indianapolis Cathedral, 363, 5-1
3. Penn, 354, 6-0
4. Homestead, 316, 5-0
5. Brownsburg, 303, 7-1
6. Kokomo, 285, 5-2
7. Center Grove, 267, 7-0
8. Carmel, 213, 5-3
9. Noblesville, 208, 4-1
10. Mishawaka Marian, 180, 7-0
11. Fishers, 172, 5-3
12. NorthWood, 144, 7-1
13. Blackhawk Christian, 114, 6-0
T14. Lawrence North, 96, 4-1
T14. Zionsville, 96, 5-3
16. Chesterton, 82, 4-2
17. Westfield, 78, 5-1
18. Anderson, 71, 4-2
19. Warren Central, 69, 4-2
20. Linton-Stockton, 64, 6-1
Other Schools Receiving Votes (listed alphabetically): Beech Grove (5-2), Bloomington North (5-3), Brownstown Central (7-1), Carroll (Flora) (5-0), Columbus North (5-3), Crown Point (4-2), Eastern Hancock (5-1), Hammond Central (6-0), Harrison (W Lafayette) (6-0), Jennings County (7-0), Marion (6-1), Munster (6-0), New Albany (5-1), New Palestine (6-0), North Central (Indianapolis)(5-3), North Daviess (6-0), Northridge 6-1), Norwell (6-1), South Spencer (6-0), Southport (5-2), University (5-0), Westview (4-3), 21st Century Charter School – Gary (5-2)